South Dakota's population grew 8.9% to 886,667 in past decade, Census reports

South Dakota's population increase of 8.9% since 2010 ranked the 16th-highest in the nation, but it was outpaced by its neighbor to the north, according to the U.S. Census Bureau figures released Monday.

The state saw its population increase by 72,487 people since 2010, bringing the total to 886,667. It remained the fifth-least populated state in the United States, according to the Census Bureau's first release of data from its 2020 headcount.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

South Dakota’s growth rate outpaced neighboring states like Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota, while northern neighbor North Dakota recorded the region’s highest percentage growth of 15.8%.

Altogether, the U.S. population rose to 331,449,281, the Census Bureau said, a 7.4 increase that was the second-slowest ever.

Montana, which recorded 9.6% population growth, gained a congressional seat. The Census Bureau reported 1,084,225 people living there. South Dakota, meanwhile, remains the possessor of a single U.S. House seat.

The census release marks the official beginning of once-a-decade redistricting battles in states across the country. In South Dakota, a committee of lawmakers will determine new state legislative districts based on detailed census data set to be released later this year. The Legislature has until Dec. 1 to approve the new districts.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0