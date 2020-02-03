South Middle School's building continues to deteriorate

“The contractors will not touch it if there is asbestos, because it could get airborne,” Veluswamy said.

Another issue facing the students at South are the flights of stairs in long hallways. In one, there are four flights of stairs that descend the length of the hallway. That, Veluswamy said, poses a significant hurdle for students with disabilities.

"There is a wheelchair lift here, but it broke last year. We have been able to repair it, but the parts were no longer manufactured," he said. "When the lift broke down, students who use wheelchairs were forced to travel outside of the building, regardless of the weather."

On the subject of weather, South Middle School is one of eight schools in the school district that is not fully air conditioned. When the temperatures outside climb in the late spring, summer and early fall, the heat inside is sweltering.

In September 2019, teachers at South Middle School resorted to turning off the lights, cracking open windows and bringing in fans, simply to keep the classrooms from heating up any more.