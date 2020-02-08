South Middle School student wins regional spelling bee

It took a little bit of L-U-C-K and a lot of W-O-R-K but after 11 rounds, Sarah Ambrose was named the winner of the West River Region of the University of South Dakota Scripps National Spelling Bee sponsored by the Rapid City Journal.

The top three competitors from each of five regional events will be invited to participate in the USD Scripps final state level Spelling Bee to be held on March 21 on the USD Campus in the Warren M. Lee Center for Fine Arts, Knutson Theater, North University St., Vermillion.

South Middle School eighth-grader Sarah Ambrose, the daughter of Jon and Angie Ambrose, outlasted 26 regional qualifiers to win. In the 11th round, she correctly spelled "dubiously" after both Austin O'Bryan, a sixth-grader from Black Hills Christian Academy in Spearfish, and Shriya Gangineni of St. Thomas More Middle School had misspelled their words.

Because O'Bryan isn't available to participate in the state spelling bee, Tsagaanbars (Tiger) Duinkherjav, a sixth-grader at South Middle School and Maddox Darling, a seventh-grader at the Black Hills Christian Academy had a spell-off to determine the final state qualifier. Duinkherjav correctly spelled "syndicate" to win the final spot.