A team of Rapid City Southwest Middle School students placed third over the weekend in the state Mathcounts competition.
Megan Zhu, an eighth-grade student at Southwest, was named the contest's best performing individual. She and three other top contestants will proceed to the national Mathcounts competition in Orlando, Florida, this May to represent South Dakota as a team.
Teams from George S. Mickelson Middle School in Brookings and Edison Middle School in Sioux Falls took first and second place, respectively.
Previous winners of the national competition have been invited to meet the president and have received scholarship offers from sponsoring universities and businesses.