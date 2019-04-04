The Humane Society of the Black Hills is investing $15,000 for cat spay/neuter operations in a two-year effort to reduce the unwanted cat population in Rapid City and the surrounding areas. With funding from the HSBH, West Winds Veterinary Services will provide spay and neuter operations (at a reduced rate to the Humane Society) for the Fixin’ to Save Lives program in a joint effort to reduce the number of unwanted cats in the community.
There are no income guidelines for this program and participation is open to residents in Rapid City and surrounding areas. Guidelines and service area can be found on the Humane Society of the Black Hills website. For more information about the program, visit http://hsbh.org/animal-info/fixin-to-save-lives/ or call (605) 394-4170.