Spearfish a finalist for online reality series

Spearfish is one step closer to winning the starring role on season five of the online reality series “Small Business Revolution.” Out of 10 small towns originally competing for a chance to be on the show, Spearfish is a top five finalist. The winner will be chosen in public vote.

Today through Jan. 21, residents, visitors and anyone who loves Spearfish can vote and help the town nab its spot on the series and a $500,000 prize. Vote online at smallbusinessrevolution.org or spearfishchamber.org. Individuals can vote once per day from each of their devices. Anyone age 18 or older from throughout the United States can vote. The other finalists are Benicia, Calif., Livingston, Mont., The Dalles, Ore., and Fredonia, N.Y.

“We have a strong community spirit that thrives through our teamwork and neighborly attitude. Gaining a top five spot recognizes all the support and hard work of all the local businesses and community organizations. We will continue to work together, as we always do to rally votes,” said Melissa Barth, executive director of Spearfish Area Chamber of Commerce. “We need you to spread the word and vote daily.”

On Tuesday, Barth released a list of ideas people and businesses can use to help Spearfish win: