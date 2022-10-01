Spearfish Canyon color at its peak this weekend

Spearfish Canyon is at its peak autumn color this weekend. Nearly everywhere you look reveals bountiful colors.

Some of the golden leaves are now taking on an orange hue. The bowl at Savoy and the trees behind Spearfish Canyon Lodge are stunning right now.

If you drive slowly, you'll notice birch and aspen that seem to climb the Canyon ridges behind the Victoria Lane road sign and looking south from Kissing Rocks. From Rim Rock Lodge to Bridal Veil Falls, the woodbine is a dazzling red, latching on and ascending the Canyon’s trees.

The trees that will follow you along the Canyon byway have greatly progressed in their color change since earlier this week. We could still see more color emerging around the road’s borders in the coming days. The weather forecast includes a chance of thunderstorms this weekend, followed by cooler temperatures next week.

