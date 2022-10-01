 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
A SPLASH OF SHADES

Spearfish Canyon color at its peak this weekend

  • 0

Spearfish Canyon is at its peak autumn color this weekend. Nearly everywhere you look reveals bountiful colors.

Some of the golden leaves are now taking on an orange hue. The bowl at Savoy and the trees behind Spearfish Canyon Lodge are stunning right now.

If you drive slowly, you'll notice birch and aspen that seem to climb the Canyon ridges behind the Victoria Lane road sign and looking south from Kissing Rocks. From Rim Rock Lodge to Bridal Veil Falls, the woodbine is a dazzling red, latching on and ascending the Canyon’s trees.

The trees that will follow you along the Canyon byway have greatly progressed in their color change since earlier this week. We could still see more color emerging around the road’s borders in the coming days. The weather forecast includes a chance of thunderstorms this weekend, followed by cooler temperatures next week. 

People are also reading…

Read the full Fall Color Report at spearfishchamber.org/fall-color-report-2022.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 27

Your Two Cents for Sept. 27

Once the federal government sends the reservations in South Dakota $5.4 million to fight opioid addiction, do they ever have a deep research t…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

First, we are told that South Dakota is a food desert and then we find out we have a high obesity rate from eating too much. Which is it?

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trees and power lines knocked down by Ian

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News