SPEARFISH | A 45-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a Wednesday morning mobile home fire in rural Spearfish.
Police said Robert Douglas Brockley was the lone occupant of a mobile home at 1110 Roughlock Lane. The fire was reported at 6:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Spearfish police and firefighters arrived to find an active structure fire, with visible smoke and flames. Brockley was found inside the home and transported to a Spearfish hospital.
You have free articles remaining.
He was later airlifted to a Greeley, Colo., trauma center where he died of his injuries.
Spearfish firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The home received extensive interior damage.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.