SPEARFISH | One man is dead after an early Wednesday morning home fire in Spearfish.
According to a release from the city of Spearfish Police Department, the fire was reported at 6:55 a.m. at a mobile home at 1110 Roughlock Lane.
Spearfish police and firefighters arrived to find an active structure fire, with visible smoke and flames.
A lone male was found inside the home and transported to a Spearfish hospital.
He was later airlifted to a Greeley, Colo., trauma center where he died of his injuries.
The man’s identity has not been confirmed as of early Wednesday afternoon.
Spearfish firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire. The home received extensive interior damage.
The Spearfish Fire and Police departments are investigating the fire's cause.
Also assisting are the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Emergency Management and Spearfish Public Works Dept.