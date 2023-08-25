Monument Health held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for a $6 million expansion of Spearfish Hospital.

The expansion is anticipated to be a three-year project that will equip Spearfish Hospital to better accommodate the growing demand for health care services in the northern Black Hills area and Spearfish community, according to Thomas Worsley, president of Spearfish Hospital and Hills Markets.

The expansion project will nearly double the size of the existing hospital and will include up to eight operating rooms, endoscopic procedure rooms, 15 medical-surgical patient rooms and two intensive care unit rooms.

“We’re going to continue to provide care. We’re not stopping care at any of our locations. We have a plan to work through construction and continue to care for our community,” Worsley said. “There will be some parking constraints, but the end result is we’ll have more parking.”

The first phase of construction should be completed by Dec. 1, Worsley said. The first phase, called the enabling phase, will reroute utilities such as gas and sewer lines underneath the hospital’s north parking lot.

“That north parking lot will become the new entrance of the hospital. That’s going to be a big change,” he said.

Construction on the hospital building should begin in mid-2024.

“In the building portion of the project, what we plan to do is build an entirely new medical-surgical wing of the hospital, and all private rooms and new intensive care rooms, and that’s going to happen at that north side of the hospital,” Worsley said. “The new medical-surgical wing of the hospital will be built on that northwest corner of the building.”

“We will have all new surgical space. Our surgery space at the south end of the hospital will move to the north end of the hospital, and where the surgery currently resides will become our new emergency room,” he said. “We are going from seven bays to 12. It’s a pretty significant expansion, and it has been needed.”

Expanding the hospital is needed because of population growth that has occurred in the Black Hills and the widening reach of the area served by Spearfish’s emergency room. Spearfish Hospital’s emergency room serves the Northern Hills as well as patients from Wyoming and Montana, Worsley said.

Though smaller hospitals in locations such as Lead-Deadwood, Sturgis and Sundance, Wyo., have emergency room services, the Spearfish emergency room provides a higher level of care for sicker patients — although the most severely ill or injured would need to go to Rapid City.

Expanded surgical space, meanwhile, means Spearfish Hospital will be able to provide more patient care and attract more medical specialists, Worsley said. A foot and ankle specialist will begin working at Spearfish Hospital this month, for example.

“There’s a lot of different things that patients travel for now. Ideally, we’d like them to be able to stay closer to home,” he said. “There are a number of surgical specialties we will have the capability to potentially recruit and offer for patients.”

Spearfish Hospital was built in 1963. Expanding the existing hospital — instead of building a new one — allows Spearfish Hospital to keep its convenient, accessible location, Worsley said.

“We feel really good about where our hospital is located in the center of town,” he said. “We were willing to remodel to maintain access to the community.”

“We’re really excited,” Worsley said. “This project [shows] the dedication to the community and our caregivers that have supported us. We’ve needed to expand for some time. We’ve been very thoughtful…Having a space that makes sense first and foremost for patients so it’s a good experience for patients — we’ve tried to be thoughtful about how can we make that space as comfortable, friendly and useful [for patients] and also good for caregivers.”

Monument Health already has most of the funding to cover the $6 million construction cost. Monument Health Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Monument Health, began fundraising for the Spearfish Hospital expansion in 2018, according to Robin Zebroski, chief brand officer.

By the time Monument Health was ready to formally announce the Spearfish Hospital expansion in May 2022, the foundation had already raised $3.5 million, Zebroski said. Another $2.5 million has been raised, and currently the foundation needs to raise another $415,000 to cover the costs of the expansion.

“We’ve made great progress and had wonderful community support,” she said. “We’ve been really excited about the money raised over the last year and a half.”

An annual springtime event, the Hospice Ball, is a fundraiser that benefits both Hospice of the Northern Hills and the Spearfish Hospital expansion. The 2024 Hospice Ball will be April 6.

The community’s financial support for the Spearfish Hospital expansion has been a mix of donations from individual residents and the business community.

“Every gift matters and they all add up,” Zebroski said. “The foundation is happy to work with donors.”

Smaller donations toward the remaining cost of the Spearfish Hospital expansion can be made online at monument.health/about-us/monument-health-foundation/ and Zebroski said anyone who has questions or who wants to make a larger donation can contact Monument Health Foundation at (605) 755-9191.

Throughout the construction process over the next three years, Worsley said Monument Health will communicate through local media, social media and signage to update the community about the expansion.

0 Comments You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Tanya Manus Reporter Follow Tanya Manus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false