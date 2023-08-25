Editor's note: The total cost of expanding and building Spearfish health care facilities will be $80 million. Monument Health Foundation has committed to providing $6 million toward the Spearfish projects.

Monument Health held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday to expand Spearfish Hospital.

The expansion is anticipated to be a three-year project that will equip Spearfish Hospital to better accommodate the growing demand for health care services in the northern Black Hills area and Spearfish community, according to Thomas Worsley, president of Spearfish Hospital and Hills Markets.

The hospital expansion is one of two major projects Monument Health announced in May 2022. In addition to expanding Spearfish Hospital, Monument Health will build a new multispecialty clinic off Interstate 90 Exit 17 near the Elkhorn Ridge neighborhood at the eastern edge of Spearfish. Together, the projects will cost $80 million. The Monument Health Foundation has committed to contributing $6 million toward the Spearfish projects.

“With population growth, medical advances and the growing need for specialty care in the Spearfish area, the time has come for a health care transformation in the Northern Hills,” said Paulette Davidson, President and CEO of Monument Health. “This community deserves nothing less.”

The expansion project will nearly double the size of the existing hospital and will include up to eight operating rooms, endoscopic procedure rooms, 15 medical-surgical patient rooms and two intensive care unit rooms.

“We’re going to continue to provide care. We’re not stopping care at any of our locations. We have a plan to work through construction and continue to care for our community,” Worsley said. “There will be some parking constraints, but the end result is we’ll have more parking.”

The first phase of construction should be completed by Dec. 1, Worsley said. The first phase, called the enabling phase, will reroute utilities such as gas and sewer lines underneath the hospital’s north parking lot.

“That north parking lot will become the new entrance of the hospital. That’s going to be a big change,” he said.

Construction on the hospital building should begin in mid-2024.

“In the building portion of the project, what we plan to do is build an entirely new medical-surgical wing of the hospital, and all private rooms and new intensive care rooms, and that’s going to happen at that north side of the hospital,” Worsley said. “The new medical-surgical wing of the hospital will be built on that northwest corner of the building.”

“We will have all new surgical space. Our surgery space at the south end of the hospital will move to the north end of the hospital, and where the surgery currently resides will become our new emergency room,” he said. “We are going from seven bays to 12. It’s a pretty significant expansion, and it has been needed.”

Expanding the hospital is needed because of population growth that has occurred in the Black Hills and the widening reach of the area served by Spearfish’s emergency room. Spearfish Hospital’s emergency room serves the Northern Hills as well as patients from Wyoming and Montana, Worsley said.

Though smaller hospitals in locations such as Lead-Deadwood, Sturgis and Sundance, Wyo., have emergency room services, the Spearfish emergency room provides a higher level of care for sicker patients — although the most severely ill or injured would need to go to Rapid City.

Expanded surgical space, meanwhile, means Spearfish Hospital will be able to provide more patient care and attract more medical specialists, Worsley said. A foot and ankle specialist will begin working at Spearfish Hospital this month, for example.

“There’s a lot of different things that patients travel for now. Ideally, we’d like them to be able to stay closer to home,” he said. “There are a number of surgical specialties we will have the capability to potentially recruit and offer for patients.”

Spearfish Hospital was built in 1963. Expanding the existing hospital — instead of building a new one — allows Spearfish Hospital to keep its convenient, accessible location, Worsley said.

“We feel really good about where our hospital is located in the center of town,” he said. “We were willing to remodel to maintain access to the community.”

“We’re really excited,” Worsley said. “This project [shows] the dedication to the community and our caregivers that have supported us. We’ve needed to expand for some time. We’ve been very thoughtful…Having a space that makes sense first and foremost for patients so it’s a good experience for patients — we’ve tried to be thoughtful about how can we make that space as comfortable, friendly and useful [for patients] and also good for caregivers.”

Monument Health Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Monument Health, began fundraising for the Spearfish health care construction projects in 2018, according to Robin Zebroski, chief brand officer.

By the time Monument Health was ready to formally announce the Spearfish Hospital expansion in May 2022, the foundation had already raised $3.5 million, Zebroski said. Another $2.5 million has been raised, and currently the foundation needs to raise another $415,000 to cover the costs of the expansion.

“We’ve made great progress and had wonderful community support,” she said. “We’ve been really excited about the money raised over the last year and a half.”

An annual springtime event, the Hospice Ball, is a fundraiser that benefits both Hospice of the Northern Hills and the Spearfish Hospital expansion. The 2024 Hospice Ball will be April 6.

The community’s financial support for the Spearfish Hospital expansion has come from a mix of donations from individual residents and the business community.

“Every gift matters and they all add up,” Zebroski said. “The foundation is happy to work with donors.”

Smaller donations toward the remaining cost of the Spearfish Hospital expansion can be made online at monument.health/about-us/monument-health-foundation/ and Zebroski said anyone who has questions or who wants to make a larger donation can contact Monument Health Foundation at 605- 755-9191.

Throughout the construction process over the next three years, Worsley said Monument Health will communicate through local media, social media and signage to update the community about the expansion.