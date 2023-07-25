A Spearfish man has been identified as the victim of a July 19 motorcycle crash on U.S. Highway 385 five miles south of Lead.

Preliminary information from South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2019 Indian motorcycle was traveling north on U.S. Highway 385 at a high rate of speed near mile marker 115 just after 3 p.m.

The driver did not negotiate the curve and laid the motorcycle on its side. The driver became separated from the motorcycle and slid underneath a 2016 Ford F350 pickup that was traveling the opposite direction.

The motorcycle came to rest on the shoulder. The pickup came to a stop with the motorcycle driver beneath it.

The motorcycle driver, Gavin Feeser, 21, sustained fatal injuries. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the pickup, Paul Steiger, 63, was not injured. He was wearing a seatbelt.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.