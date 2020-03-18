Spearfish man named as victim in Butte County fatal crash

A Spearfish man has been identified as the person who died early Sunday in a one-vehicle crash east of Newell in Butte County.

Todd Bakeberg, 55, was driving a 2004 Ford F150 pickup east on U.S. Highway 212 when the vehicle crossed the highway and entered the north ditch. The vehicle rolled and Bakeberg was thrown from it. He was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only person involved.