Spearfish mayor urges public 'to be proactive' during coronavirus pandemic

SPEARFISH | Following Gov. Kristi Noem’s executive order Monday, Spearfish Mayor Dana Boke is urging residents and local businesses to take the threat of coronavirus seriously and help slow the growing threat of community spread by following the guidance within the executive order.
The mayor also said the Spearfish City Council will meet later this week to consider other measures to deal with the pandemic.
“While there are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Lawrence County, I urge everyone to be proactive in preventing the spread of this respiratory disease, currently known to be spread by person-to-person contact, among other methods,” Mayor Boke said. “This is a public health emergency, with the president declaring a national emergency and the governor of our state declaring a state of emergency and now signing an executive order stipulating steps we should all take to help stop the spread. We need to take the recommendations for social distancing seriously.”
Gov. Noem’s executive order states a number of items that every South Dakotan, employer, business, health-care organization, and local and municipal government should be doing during the pandemic.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued guidance to state and local governments and all citizens recommending steps to prevent community spread and guard against COVID-19, including staying home when ill, practicing social distancing, washing hands, cleaning frequently-touched surfaces, etc.
The executive order encourages all citizens to review and practice the recommended CDC hygiene practices, know the signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and implement social distancing measures. These measures include suspending or modifying business practices that involve 10 or more people to be in an enclosed space where physical separation of at least six feet is not possible, as recommended by CDC guidance, the executive order states.
Several local governments across the state are taking additional steps to enact ordinances and resolutions related to COVID-19. Spearfish will call a city council meeting later this week to consider additional steps, and in the meantime, with schools and universities across the state currently closed, offering remote education to students, Mayor Boke urged every “enclosed retail business that promotes public gatherings” that fall into the following categories to take like measures: Restaurants, Coffee shops, Bars/Lounges, Breweries, Cafes, Casinos, Health clubs, Recreational or athletic facilities, including gyms, bowling alleys, etc., Theaters, Venues and other similar businesses of public accommodation.
Businesses offering drive-thru, outside pick-up and delivery services employing proper social distancing and sanitization techniques are encouraged, Boke said.
The recommendation for business modification or closure to in-person business does not apply to grocery stores, markets, retail stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, drug stores, food pantries, room service in hotels, health care facilities, crisis centers, and nonprofits offering assistance programs.
Mayor Boke stressed the importance of every resident taking COVID-19 precautions.
“We all must work together to ‘flatten the curve,’” she said. “Small businesses are our lifeblood, and I do not take lightly the impact that these measures are going to have on our community as a whole.”
By clicking on the “COVID-19 Information” link on the City’s website, cityofspearfish.com, or utilizing this link, cityofspearfish.com/723/COVID-19, residents can find helpful links to the Centers for Disease Control, which offers recommendations for individuals and businesses; State Department of Health; Monument Health; Black Hills State University; South Dakota Department of Labor, should they need to find reemployment assistance; Internal Revenue Service, for tax relief; U.S. Small Business Administration, for disaster loans; etc.
In addition, there are forms that people can fill out, whether they are in need of non-emergency assistance or whether they or their organization are looking to help those affected during this challenging time.
City staff will respond to those filling out the forms, connecting them to available resources that will assist them with their needs, or connecting them to organizations seeking volunteer opportunities.
“It is important, now more than ever, that people have up-to-date, credible information about resources available,” Boke said. “There are many assistance programs available for those in need, and there are also ways that people can assist their neighbors during this stressful time for everyone. Remember that you are not alone. The City will do its part to help ensure that residents have access to what they need.
For more information, visit cityofspearfish.com/723/COVID-19.
