Spearfish mayor urges public 'to be proactive' during coronavirus pandemic

Mayor Boke stressed the importance of every resident taking COVID-19 precautions.

“We all must work together to ‘flatten the curve,’” she said. “Small businesses are our lifeblood, and I do not take lightly the impact that these measures are going to have on our community as a whole.”

By clicking on the “COVID-19 Information” link on the City’s website, cityofspearfish.com, or utilizing this link, cityofspearfish.com/723/COVID-19, residents can find helpful links to the Centers for Disease Control, which offers recommendations for individuals and businesses; State Department of Health; Monument Health; Black Hills State University; South Dakota Department of Labor, should they need to find reemployment assistance; Internal Revenue Service, for tax relief; U.S. Small Business Administration, for disaster loans; etc.

In addition, there are forms that people can fill out, whether they are in need of non-emergency assistance or whether they or their organization are looking to help those affected during this challenging time.

City staff will respond to those filling out the forms, connecting them to available resources that will assist them with their needs, or connecting them to organizations seeking volunteer opportunities.