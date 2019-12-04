Spearfish is competing to win the starring role on the online reality series “Small Business Revolution” and a $500,000 prize for its business community.
For four seasons, “Small Business Revolution” has selected a town and its small businesses to spotlight. Marketing experts and high-profile industry specialists help make over the winning town’s small businesses. “Small Business Revolution” was created by Minnesota-based Deluxe Corporation. The series is co-hosted by Ty Pennington of TLC’s “Trading Spaces” and ABC’s “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” and Amanda Brinkman, Deluxe Corporation’s chief brand and content officer.
Julie Gordon, Deluxe’s director of marketing partnerships, and Jen Amundson, Deluxe’s director of communications and social media, will be in Spearfish on Wednesday and Thursday to scout the town and find out how it could benefit from small-business services and marketing expertise.
While in Spearfish, Gordon and Amundson will take a walking tour, meet with community leaders, and visit downtown and talk to business owners. A meet and greet from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at Crow Peak Brewery will give Gordon and Amundsen an opportunity to meet more of the small-business community and talk about challenges they’re facing, as well as the positive aspects of running a business in Spearfish.
Spearfish was selected from nearly 6,000 nominations and is one of 10 small towns throughout the United States that’s competing to be featured on season five of “Small Business Revolution.” Spearfish’s competitors are: Benicia, Calif.; Brunswick, Ga.; Livingston, Mont.; Waseca, Minn.; Bisbee, Ariz.; Xenia, Ohio; The Dalles, Ore.; Oregon City, Ore.; and Fredonia, N.Y.
Deluxe seeks towns that seem to be on the upswing and have a lot of good things to celebrate but also have needs Deluxe can meet, Gordon said.
“The nominations that caught our eye were the ones that showed a lot of excitement for their community. There’s something exciting happening in Spearfish,” Gordon said. “Ninety percent of the businesses are small. That’s a really high mix of entrepreneurs and business owners. We’re curious to meet them.”
Right now, local business owners and community members can show their enthusiasm for Spearfish by commenting on Deluxe’s Facebook page and on the Instagram page for “Small Business Revolution.” After the Deluxe team has visited all 10 towns, the list will be narrowed to five finalists. The public can vote on the finalists in January at smallbusinessrevolution.org. Filming in the winning town will take place next year.
“This year, we had so many incredible nominations from small towns across the country,” Brinkman said. “We are always amazed how many people reach out to tell us why their town and businesses should win, and it really speaks to the work we’re doing for small businesses at Deluxe.”
Season five of “Small Business Revolution” will air in fall 2020 on Hulu, Amazon Prime and smallbusinessrevolution.org. Season four of “Small Business Revolution” debuted in October. All the previous seasons of the series can be viewed at smallbusinessrevolution.org.
Typically, six businesses in the winning town are each featured in their own episode, Gordon said. Building a new website, payroll services, branding and logo design are among the types of support a business might receive, Gordon said. Pennington assists with physical renovations.
“Business owners are so passionate about what they do, but these other parts of business can be kind of challenging,” Gordon said. “We’re able to come in and provide expertise and show what (Deluxe does) and spotlight what they do. … We bring in industry experts who’ve walked in the shoes of that (small-business owner). That’s a huge help in looking at what ideas can help a business grow.”
The towns that don’t win a spot on the series still benefit, Amundson said.
“Just bringing together that community to make that application, to show their support and to promote their community has really forged connections that helps them move forward,” she said.
“Whether or not towns advance (to the final five or the winning spot), there’s a huge benefit to grabbing on to the momentum and sharing their pride and their small businesses they love,” Gordon said.