Spearfish police respond to social media posts calling for an officer to be fired

"It's indicated in the (police) report and it's indicated on the video that she did not say anything to the officer at that intersection, which we understand," Rotert said. "Let me be clear, we very much understand the situation... I get where she's coming from and how easy it is to be in a different place as opposed to operating how you think you should be, but she did not (notify the officer)."

Rotert said Donarski slowed down, Taylor was beginning to roll down his window, and then Donarski took off.

"She acknowledges that later in the video that she did not. It's very clear from the video that the officer did not know what was going on until he was behind her in her driveway," Rotert said.

The Spearfish Police Department said there is video of the entire incident that will be released to media. However, Rotert said because the video shows several juveniles at Donarski's house and personal health information about Donarski's five-year-old child, the video must be edited before release.

Rotert provided no time line on when the video would be released to the media.