Spearfish police seek armed robbery suspect

Spearfish police are looking for suspect after an armed robbery occurred Wednesday night at the Yesway convenience store at Exit 14 and Interstate 90.
According to a press release, a man entered the store around 8:24 p.m., displayed a handgun, demanded that the clerk open the register and then fled with cash and checks.
The suspect is described as being in his mid-50s and thin. He was wearing a dark jacket with a hood, dark pants, gloves and glasses. The press release also said he had a “scruffy” voice.
Anyone with information should call Sgt. Darin Pedneau at 605-642-1300.