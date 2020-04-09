Spearfish Rec & Aquatics Center announces updates for members, public

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPEARFISH | As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center (SRAC) members will continue to see changes with programs, memberships, events, and classes, according to a release from the City of Spearfish.

Updates will be released on the SRAC Facebook page and website.

With the ever-evolving information about when the peak of the COVID-19 curve will occur in South Dakota, public facilities in Spearfish remain closed to the public until further notice, with the goal of slowing the spread of the disease. City services are available; contact staff online or by phone. The SRAC has been closed to the public since March 14.

During the closure, SRAC members have options regarding their memberships.

First, all recurring membership payments are suspended until the facility reopens. March payments will cover the first month after the facility opens.

Second, all paid-in-full memberships will have their expiration date extended to compensate for the time closed.

Third, members may request a pro-rata refund.