Spearfish Rec & Aquatics Center announces updates for members, public

SPEARFISH | As the COVID-19 pandemic evolves, Spearfish Recreation and Aquatics Center (SRAC) members will continue to see changes with programs, memberships, events, and classes, according to a release from the City of Spearfish.
Updates will be released on the SRAC Facebook page and website.
With the ever-evolving information about when the peak of the COVID-19 curve will occur in South Dakota, public facilities in Spearfish remain closed to the public until further notice, with the goal of slowing the spread of the disease. City services are available; contact staff online or by phone. The SRAC has been closed to the public since March 14.
During the closure, SRAC members have options regarding their memberships.
First, all recurring membership payments are suspended until the facility reopens. March payments will cover the first month after the facility opens.
Second, all paid-in-full memberships will have their expiration date extended to compensate for the time closed.
Third, members may request a pro-rata refund.
In addition to the indoor recreational facility closure, the waterpark will be closed for the 2020 season, following the April 6 decision of the Spearfish City Council. This difficult decision was made on the merits of staffing, budget, time constraints, and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) group size recommendations.
Patrons who already purchased a waterpark season pass will be refunded via the same payment method as the original purchase. If originally purchased with cash or check, customers should anticipate receiving a refund check in the mail in the next three weeks.
Through this pandemic, SRAC employees are committed to connecting with members and the community to promote a healthy and active lifestyle. To that end, fitness staff is preparing “Quarantine Routine” home workout videos and posting them to the SRAC’s Facebook and YouTube pages, until such time as the facility can reopen.
“We miss seeing our patrons regularly, and we appreciate everyone’s patience through this time,” said Brett Rauterkus, recreation facility superintendent, in a release.
Rauterkus added that the staff continues to innovate ways to connect with members and the community during the pandemic.
“We encourage everyone to stay active, even as they social distance and follow all recommended CDC guidelines,” he said.
Follow the latest updates on the SRAC Facebook page and website, and get updates about all City facilities, information about community resources, and more, at cityofspearfish.com/723/COVID-19.
