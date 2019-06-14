For Amber Symonds of Spearfish, the Golden Coyote remains rewarding even after years of participation.
Symonds, a captain in the South Dakota Army National Guard, is currently taking part in what she said is probably her 10th Golden Coyote, having started as a truck driver hauling loads of dirt for a project that helped build the Mickelson Trail in the late 1990s. She also has served as public affairs officer with the training exercise.
Symonds is now the officer in charge of the timber haul for the 35th annual exercise that runs through June 22 this year in the Black Hills. The exercise, which began in 1984 with the National Forest Service and Custer State Park cooperating, has about 40 units from 12 states as well as participants from Denmark and Canada with about 2,700 military personnel involved, a press release says. In addition to military training, the units will do humanitarian missions and engineering projects. The Navy, Army and Air Force are involved with the exercise, which began on June 8.
The rewards, Symonds said, come with working with so many other groups and people from different backgrounds. She cited the Danish contingent, which is comprised of all-volunteer unpaid members as being especially interesting.
“Just meeting people that are patriotic like that, yeah, it's pretty cool,” she said.
The haul Symonds is in charge of consists of military personnel delivering timber to two reservations this week. Two truck companies from Illinois will be doing hauling, giving new experiences for those units in negotiating the region's roads and terrain, as well as helping them meet training objectives. The timber gets used for firewood, fence posts, pow wows, and other aspects of reservation life, Symonds said.
In the evenings at their bases, the units will have scenario-driven exercises like dealing with attacks. Some units are here to get evaluated because they are getting close to deployment, Symonds said.
Other projects expected during this year's Golden Coyote include doing repairs and building construction, conducting road resurfacing, making dangerous areas in the wilderness safer, getting life-saver qualified, and more.
The drills and tasks that will be done during the exercise will include combat patrols, urban combat operations, land navigation, first aid, convoy operations and casualty evacuation, according to the press release.
Due to the exercise, noise and military traffic will increase in the region and particularly in Rapid City, Hill City and Custer. Residents are advised to keep safe distances from vehicles and aircraft.