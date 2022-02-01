Spearfish woman shines at annual Western Art Show

For Kathy Sigle, the face of an animal poses subtle artistic challenges – and it also sparks some of her liveliest paintings. Sigle was displaying her watercolor paintings at the Pro Health Western Art Show on Tuesday, part of the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo at The Monument.

Sigle has been coming to the annual Western Art Show for about 25 years – the longest standing artist of any of the participants, as she and others at the show explained on Tuesday.

“Every animal has a different face, just like a human does,” said Sigle, who lives in Spearfish.

When she paints animals, she explained, she’ll watch their movements closely, sometimes observing their ears with particular care.

“If you watch a horse or a cow’s ears, they’re very expressive,” she said. “If they’re pinned, you better watch out.”

So Sigle scrutinizes the face of an animal, alert to even the tiniest movements. A dropped lip in a horse, she said, signals fatigue.

“It’s not just painting a head with two eyes and nostrils,” she explained. “There’s a personality in there.”

The Pro Health Western Art Show is taking place in the Alpine/Ponderosa Room of The Monument, and it’s filled with diverse forms of art, from painting to pottery to metal work. Sigle noted some changes and additions that have cropped up over the years, including a Quick Draw Contest that’s scheduled this year at 4:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo website.

Sigle also mentioned a “Chair-ity” benefit auction, featuring artistically adorned chairs, with some of the proceeds going to Youth Livestock Scholarships and some to Rainbow Bible Ranch. People can find more information by visiting the show in person or going to the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/blackhillsstockshowwesternartists/.

Sigle’s own career as an artist might have kicked off to an official start when she was about 16 years old. She sold a pen-and-ink drawing of a zebra she’d completed as an art assignment for $2 after it caught the eye of a teacher. She’d started sketching long before that, though, drawing with crayons as a small child and later graduating to pencil. She kept on drawing in pencil for many years, turning to water color at the urging of her mother when she was in her late 20s.

“My mom is an artist, and I’ve always had an interest in drawing,” she said.

When Sigle was growing up, her father’s work brought the family from Wyoming to Argentina to South Dakota, enabling her to experience some rich and varied environments as a child. She lived in Argentina from the ages of about 10 to 12 years old.

“In Argentina when we were traveling, I’d always have a tablet and pencil in hand,” she said. “We would be driving for two or three hours, and I’d be sketching in the back seat.”

Sigle said she likes drawing faces, human and animal, far more than landscapes. And although she draws with great precision and sensitivity to the animals’ actual physical forms, she also lets her own imaginative world seep into the work.

“I like to paint with color,” she said. “I think color speaks joy and brings the whole animal to life. Instead of painting a brown horse, I’ll be putting in oranges and purples and pinks that give it a vibrancy that’s much more interesting.”

As she looks for subjects for her work, she keeps watch on the activities around her.

“I go out to local ranches and paint the roundups or the moving of the cattle or the branding days,” she said.

Painting, she said, helps to capture “the western way of life – which, sadly, can be fading away if we’re not careful.”

