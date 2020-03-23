Special ambulance district election underway with coronavirus precautions

STURGIS | Brian Mills held out his driver's license for identification as he signed in to vote in Monday's special ambulance district election in Sturgis.

"I'll let you hang on to your ID," said poll worker Connie McPherson.

Limiting personal contact is the name of the game during Monday's election, which will decide the fate of a proposed governing district to fund ambulance service in areas outside of the city of Sturgis.

Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer moved the election from the Sturgis Community Center to the Auditor's Office conference room at the Erskine Administration Building because of concerns for the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Schieffer said she and her poll workers were taking many prudent precautions Monday. Voters were limited to no more than four casting their ballots at one time.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Pens and ballots sleeves were wiped down with disinfectant after each use and countertops and chairs were also cleaned after each voter came through.

Schieffer said more than 300 absentee ballots had been cast as of last Friday's cutoff.

She said she was surprised by the early turnout Monday.