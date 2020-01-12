Special assessment collects millions for city utility projects

"Generally speaking, American infrastructure is not improving," said Mayor Steve Allender, who inherited the program. "The U.S. infrastructure gets a 'D' rating."

Allender said the city previously was using a portion of the sales tax to maintain storm drainage, so Kooiker and the council sought a solution and approved what became to be known as the "rain tax."

"The rain tax was and continues to be controversial to some extent because people don't like being taxed, period," Allender said. "They assume that somehow magically drainage issues will be handled."

Brandon Quiett, a project engineer for the city, pointed out that it is a fee, not a tax, although Allender called that "splitting hairs" and said that the amount charged "is related to the amount of runoff expected annually from a property. Factors in the fee calculation include the size of the property and the use of the property." He said commercial properties pay more because they have more impervious surfaces like parking lots, building footprint and other factors.

"With every rooftop and parking lot across the city, the drainage becomes incrementally more important as time goes on," Allender said. "There is a lot of work that goes into it. No tax or fee will ever be popular."