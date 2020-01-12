Special assessment collects millions for city utility projects

An error in the name and address on a Rapid City Area School property led to an elementary school facing foreclosure last week. The school district quickly paid the back taxes and rectified the problem, but the one school that failed to pay the assessment brought to light that the district pays more than $70,000 in drainage utility fees to the city for its 52 properties.
There are no exceptions to Rapid City's Stormwater Drainage Utility Assessment fee that has been in effect since 2014. In late 2013, the city council approved the measure. Since then, the city has collected more than $12 million from homeowners, businesses, churches and local governments.
Agriculture properties in the Rural Service District receive a 75 percent reduction in their assessment and properties owned by Pennington County don't pay the tax in lieu of maintaining the fee database, sending out notices each year, and collecting and remitting fees to the city. City properties pay the assessment in an internal revenue transfer.
The fees collected by the program "support the operation, maintenance, replacement and expansion of the city’s stormwater drainage infrastructure."
When the fund was discussed and approved by the city council when Sam Kooiker was mayor, about $150 million in improvements were said to be needed for the stormwater drainage system.
"Generally speaking, American infrastructure is not improving," said Mayor Steve Allender, who inherited the program. "The U.S. infrastructure gets a 'D' rating."
Allender said the city previously was using a portion of the sales tax to maintain storm drainage, so Kooiker and the council sought a solution and approved what became to be known as the "rain tax."
"The rain tax was and continues to be controversial to some extent because people don't like being taxed, period," Allender said. "They assume that somehow magically drainage issues will be handled."
Brandon Quiett, a project engineer for the city, pointed out that it is a fee, not a tax, although Allender called that "splitting hairs" and said that the amount charged "is related to the amount of runoff expected annually from a property. Factors in the fee calculation include the size of the property and the use of the property." He said commercial properties pay more because they have more impervious surfaces like parking lots, building footprint and other factors.
"With every rooftop and parking lot across the city, the drainage becomes incrementally more important as time goes on," Allender said. "There is a lot of work that goes into it. No tax or fee will ever be popular."
About 26,000 properties pay the fee, which costs an average homeowner about $35 per year. On the higher side, some businesses are charged much more. Some of those annual fees include:
- Black Hills Energy $8,327.58
- Regional Health $13,714.87
- Rushmore Mall $18,533.69
- SD School of Mines $17,183.11
Since its inception, the city has collected more than $2 million per year.
- 2015 $2,229,008.87
- 2016 $2,440,586.64
- 2017 $2,464,819.81
- 2018 $2,486,063.05
- 2019 $2,600,777.51
- Total $12,221,255.88
That money supports both the stormwater operations budget and capital projects in the city. Each year almost $550,000 goes to salaries for six stormwater operators, an administrative assistant, one locator, a stormwater engineer and half of the utility maintenance supervisor's salary. A little over $400,000 each year goes to fuel, equipment and other supplies and costs for the stormwater operations budget. The rest of the money is used to complete projects to improve stormwater drainage issues across Rapid City.
Some of the projects that demonstrate how the fees are used include East Boulevard/East North Street repairs in 2018, the Robbinsdale detention pond, West Memorial Park improvement and the Orchard Meadows Drainage Channel in 2018.
In the past year, highlights included more work around Robbinsdale Park, FEMA studies for the Meade Hawthorne Drainage Basin and Lime Creek. Projects already on tap for 2020 include the Cambell Street Box Culvert Outlet repair, Johnson Ranch Regional Drainage Channel, 12th Street reconstruction from Main to Fulton, and the Woodlawn Storm and Sanitary Sewer projects.
"People become focused on their responsibility being on the borders of their own yards and not realizing that there is a civic responsibility to provide things like drainage," Allender said.
Other cities in South Dakota that use a storm water utility fee are Sioux Falls and Aberdeen.
"Sioux Falls’ storm water utility fee program is almost identical to our system," Quiett said. "Their fees per acre are a little more than two times Rapid City’s fees. Sioux Falls has had a storm water fee since 1982."
He added that Rapid City’s stormwater drainage utility is comparable to the city’s water and sanitary sewer utilities. It is an enterprise fund, which means that fees collected go to maintenance, improvement or expansion of the drainage system.