Wearing a newly earned varsity letter on a letterman's jacket is a point of pride for every high school athlete, but perhaps none wear theirs more proudly than the Rapid City Flame.
The Rapid City Flame is a Special Olympics South Dakota team of children, teens and young adults. More than 150 athletes from Rapid City, Hill City and Bison are part of Rapid City Flame.
Through a collaboration with the Rapid City, Douglas, Hill City and Bison school districts, Rapid City Flame athletes can qualify to earn a varsity letter from their school for participating in Special Olympics. It's the only such collaboration in South Dakota, according to Jack Lynass, president of the Rapid City Flame.
"It could be the easiest thing that lowers the barriers between (Special Olympians) and other kids," Lynass said. "It brings them together."
A letter on a letterman's jacket can spark conversations and help kids find interests they have in common, Lynass said.
The Rapid City Flame raises money to provide a letterman's jacket, with the letter already on it, so each athlete can immediately wear his or her accomplishment.
On Monday, 11 athletes in total were honored at a recognition event in Rapid City. Some were so excited they literally ran onto the stage to get their jackets and letters. Once in their jackets, athletes grinned, waved and gave thumbs-up signs to the audience before posing for photos.
Eight athletes received letters and jackets at Monday's event:
Adam Bolyard, Rapid City Stevens — bocce, softball, track, basketball and soccer
Kacey Carlson, Rapid City Central — softball
Rachel Flasted, Rapid City Stevens — track and swimming
Sabrina Hedge, Hill City High School — bowling
Aric Lassegard, Rapid City Stevens — bocce, softball, track, basketball and swimming
Mason Matthew, Rapid City Stevens — basketball, track and skiing
Jeremiah Riter, Rapid City Central — basketball and softball
Liam Ryder, Rapid City Stevens — bowling, swimming and skiing
Three athletes who also earned varsity letters and jackets were unable to attend. Jozee Veal and Jaylie Beckman from Bison High School lettered for track and bowling. Carter Parsons of Rapid City Central High School lettered for track, swimming, basketball, softball, skiing and swimming.
Students can qualify to earn a varsity letter starting in ninth grade. Special Olympics events emphasize participation and sportsmanship, said Dr. Mark Harlow, a Special Olympics South Dakota board member and former Rapid City Flame president. Harlow received the Keeper of the Flame award during Monday's event.
Students must attend two Special Olympics events and actively participate in practices to earn a varsity letter. Between seven and 12 athletes earn their varsity letters and jackets every year.
"Some wear their jackets every day, well beyond high school," said Sherry Grismer, the head of delegation for the Rapid City Flame.
For more information about Rapid City Flame, go to rcflame.org.