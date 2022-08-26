Special rodeo gives people with disabilities chances to ride, rope, wrangle

Riders and wranglers of all ages who have disabilities will be the stars of the Monument Health Special Rodeo, a new event that will highlight the final day of the Central States Fair.

The Monument Health Special Rodeo takes place from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the James Kjerstad Event Center at the Central States Fairgrounds. The event is free.

At least 70 people ages 3 to 60-plus will compete in riding and non-riding events designed to be accessible for people with disabilities. Participants can try guided therapy horse rides, stick horse barrel races, goat ribbon pull, roping activities, bucking activities and miniature horse painting.

Those who haven’t signed up but want to participate can register on Saturday. Check-in starts at 9:15 a.m. and rodeo activities begin at 10 a.m. Each participant will be partnered with a “rodeo buddy” to assist throughout the rodeo.

The Special Rodeo will conclude with photographs and lunch for participants and volunteers at 11:30 a.m. Each participant will be awarded a trophy buckle.

Monument Health partnered with other community organizations that assist people with disabilities, including Northern Hills Training Center, Black Hills Social Services and Black Hills Works, to put on the Special Rodeo. Black Hills Works supports about 600 people in the region.

“So many people we support absolutely love the fair and love the rodeo,” said Carrie Moser, director of engagement for Black Hills Works Foundation. “For people we support to have the opportunity to participate is phenomenal. … We’re always looking for ways that (they) can be more included in the community, and this is another amazing opportunity. Having those rodeo activities be more adaptable to people with disabilities … is really awesome.”

Red Horse Healing in Piedmont is providing therapy horses for the Special Rodeo riding activities, and they’re bringing miniature ponies participants can paint with washable paint and lead around the arena.

“It’s another way to interact with these horses. We wanted to have all different pieces” to offer those who may not want to or be able to ride horses, said Anna Whetham, community relations specialist at Monument Health.

The Monument Health Special Rodeo was inspired by similar rodeos in the region and nationwide. Rhonda Fuhrer, supervisor of clinic office operations at Monument Health Belle Fourche Clinic, had been involved in a special rodeo at the Black Hills Roundup years ago, and she suggested the idea to Whetham.

The idea has received tremendous support from partner organizations and the community, Whetham said. The Special Rodeo events were modeled after activities at other rodeos nationwide.

Hosting the Monument Health Special Rodeo at Central States Fairgrounds provided a central location where participants could compete in the rodeo and enjoy the fair.

“It has turned into this fabulous community collaboration and I’m really excited to see what happens on Saturday,” Whetham said. “It truly is an event and a day for celebrating those with disabilities, and we are so proud of our neighbors and community members that are coming to help with this event.”

The Special Rodeo is attracting participants from throughout the Black Hills, she said. Many parents have thanked Monument Health for putting on this event.

“It has been fascinating to see the variety of individuals that have signed up for this,” Whetham said. “There’s a lot of excitement."

“We’re grateful for our partnership with Monument Health in figuring out new ways to include people (who have disabilities) into the community,” Moser said.