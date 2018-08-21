The Legislature’s leaders gather Thursday at the Capitol to talk with Gov. Dennis Daugaard about the Sept. 12 special session he has called.
Daugaard said Tuesday he would ask lawmakers to look over two proposals he plans to present on collecting sales and use taxes from remote sellers.
His measures come in response to the U.S. Supreme Court decision June 21. The justices voted 5-4 to uphold a law South Dakota legislators passed in 2016.
It requires businesses to remit sales and use taxes if they had sales more than $100,000 in a year or had more than 200 different transactions to South Dakota residents in a year.
Remote sellers were the targets. They are businesses that lack a physical presence in the state but sell goods and services to customers in the state through Internet or catalogs.
One Daugaard measure would dissolve the state circuit court’s injunction. That would let state and local governments collect from most businesses covered by the 2016 law.
The collections would start Nov. 1, Daugaard said. The exceptions would be three companies still in the lawsuit. They are Wayfair, Overstock.com and Newegg. They could continue to pursue other points in their lawsuit.
The second measure would require intermediary marketplaces, such as Amazon and EBay, to collect sales and use taxes from third-party sellers, Daugaard said.
The special session also would be used to straighten out a hiccup in state law about when state officials can take office.
The change would let Daugaard’s successor as governor and other state officials and legislators start a few days sooner in 2019. “It hasn’t arisen for 100 years,” Daugaard said.
The governor said the three measures would be distributed to lawmakers after leaders reviewed them.