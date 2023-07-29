Due to the increased traffic volumes expected during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, the South Dakota Department of Transportation will activate temporary traffic signals at various locations throughout the Black Hills and surrounding areas.

The traffic signals will be in full operation from Tuesday, Aug. 1, through Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.

Speed limits will also be reduced on select state highways from Thursday, Aug. 3, through Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023.

The SDDOT will also deploy message boards and speed trailers at various locations along with the permanent dynamic message boards on the Interstate to display messages regarding traffic conditions, crashes causing delays, extreme weather events, and other messages as appropriate.

Speed limits will be reduced on the following roadways:

Interstate 90: The speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) Rapid City to west of exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.

S.D. Highway 34: The speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of Buffalo Chip).

S.D. Highway 79: The speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of S.D. Highway 34, north 1.95 miles (north of Iron Horse Campground) and from 0.05 miles south of the intersection with Bighorn Road, north 0.8 miles (near Full Throttle Saloon and Drag Pipe Saloon approaches).

Temporary signals will be placed in the following areas:

Junction of S.D. Highway 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance

Junction of S.D. Highway 34 and S.D. Highway 79 east of Sturgis

Junction of S.D. Highway 34 and Ft. Meade Way

Junction of S.D. Highway 44 and U.S. Highway 385

Junction of U.S. Highway 16 and U.S. Highway 385

S.D. Highway 34/79 and 11th Street

I-90 exit 32 WB ramp

I-90 exit 55 EB ramp

I-90 exit 32 EB ramp

S.D. Highway 34/79 and Glencoe Drive

S.D. Highway 34/79 and Nellie Avenue