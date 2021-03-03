Sports fairness bill fails in Senate committee

A bill that would have barred transgender women and girls from participating in women’s sports failed in the Senate State Affairs committee on Wednesday. House Bill 1217, marketed as promoting fairness in women’s sports but what opponents say is discriminatory towards transgender people, was moved to the 41st day by a 6-3 vote.
Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, motioned to pass the bill and move it to the Senate floor, seconded by committee chairman and Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack, R-Union Center.
That was countered by Senate President Pro Tempore Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, motion to move the bill to the 41st legislative day, seconded by Senate Minority Leader Troy Heinert, D-Mission. Bolin, Cammack, and Sen. Casey Crabtree were the sole no votes for the 41st day motion.
Schoenbeck opposed the bill because he said there were many policy concerns in the bill and that it was badly written legislation. Schoenbeck said, per the bill’s language, school athletic teams from other states that come to compete in South Dakota will also be held to this rule, which would likely result in lawsuits.
“This is not a South Dakota issue, we already know that. All the South Dakota institutions that are charged with It’s a national cause for certain people,” Schoenbeck said.
He went on to say that the bill advocates for more government regulation and therefore is not consistent with the conservative approach to legislation. The bill would create more paperwork, as HB 1217 requires that all high school athletes submit forms confirming their biological sex.
In 27 other states, similar legislation has been introduced this year, but none have passed into law yet. South Dakota’s version in HB 1217 got farther in the legislative process than most other states. Schoenbeck said South Dakota does not want to be the “test case” and potentially lose economic opportunities or legal battles by being the first to pass such a law.
Ray Hacke, an Oregon attorney with the Pacific Justice Institute’s Center for Public Policy who specializes in religious liberty, testified in favor of the bill. Hacke said that the bill, if enacted, would survive a legal challenge as transgender girls who want to compete in women’s sports do not fall under the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause as a transgender girl’s biological advantages from being born male reflects “reasoned judgement” rather than prejudice.
“It is called the Equal Protection Clause, not the Special Protection Clause. States do not need to treat that which is different in fact in law as though it is the same. It is an undeniable scientific fact that a boy who says he’s a girl is quite different from an actual girl,” Hacke said.
Dave Zimbeck, a lobbyist for the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, said the bill is poorly constructed and is clearly discriminatory.
“This is the most important and fundamental legal principle to understand about this bill: under the law, as decided by the United States Supreme Court, transgender girls are girls, and every woman and girl deserve protection against discrimination, period,” Zimbeck said.
He also said that if passed, the bill would likely cause the Sports Authority to lose the rights to host future NCAA tournaments or other future sporting events, resulting in tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue, closure of sporting arenas, and job losses. The NCAA could also levy sanctions against South Dakota and could potentially cause universities in the state to lose their NCAA eligibility.
“The exercise appears to be nothing more than an effort to score points in some ill-conceived culture war game against an already small and marginalized minority,” Zimbeck said.
In her rebuttal, the bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, said the bill was not the result of a culture war or to discriminate against anyone, and that it was about fairness and dignity. She was quick to point out that all of the opposing testimony was delivered by men.
“There’s not anyone in this room that cannot deny that males have a competitive advantage over females. I mean, my goodness, look at your house, you know? I mean, who carries a heavy suitcase in your house? Who digs a hole for the tree? We know that males are physically more able than we are to do things,” Milstead said.
Dan Swartos of the South Dakota High School Activities Association said that since the policy allowing transgender students to compete according to their gender identity in 2013, only one transgender girl has played in South Dakota high school sports. Swartos described her as an “average high school female athlete” who did not show significant physical advantages over her teammates.
Echoing Zimbeck and Swartos’ comments were Nathan Lukkes, general counsel for the Board of Regents, and Rob Munson, executive director of the Associated School Boards of South Dakota.
Milstead said that it does affect girls in the state despite there only being one recorded instance in the last nine in South Dakota. She said she had received emails and letters from parents across the state saying that this issue had affected them.
“Males are participating in female sports. We need to recognize that and we need to protect the girls in the state of South Dakota,” Milstead, who spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando over the weekend about this topic, said to the committee.
Milstead and other proponents argued that by allowing a transgender girl, or as they referred to them, “male,” onto a girls sports team, that is unfair to biological women who may lose opportunities to play, earn scholarships, or just to be on a team.
“By voting yes on this bill, you are denying no one – there is no one banned for participating [in sports]. They just need to play in the category that their biological reality says that they should compete in. And if you say no to this bill, you’re going to deny one woman for every single male that you allow to play in girls sports,” Milstead said.
During proponent testimony, fellow legislators Sen. Maggie Sutton, R-Sioux Falls, and Rep. Bethany Soye, R-Sioux Falls, also testified, reiterating that men are physically different from women and therefore transgender women should not be allowed to compete with biological women because they will have a substantial advantage.
“It has nothing to do with how you identify yourself. DNA is hard wired into each of us. It is neither fluid, nor ambiguous. Every cell in the body is clearly marked male or female,” Sutton said.
Despite Bolin’s motion to pass the bill, multiple senators, including Schoenbeck, voiced their dissent.
Sen. Helene Duhamel, R-Rapid City, did not support the bill because the issue impacts so few students and the bill creates more problems than it solves. Heinert said that the trans community in the state needs the legislature’s support, rather than repeated attacks.
The bill was then moved to the 41st day by a 6-3 majority vote.