Sports fairness bill fails in Senate committee

Dave Zimbeck, a lobbyist for the Sioux Falls Sports Authority, said the bill is poorly constructed and is clearly discriminatory.

“This is the most important and fundamental legal principle to understand about this bill: under the law, as decided by the United States Supreme Court, transgender girls are girls, and every woman and girl deserve protection against discrimination, period,” Zimbeck said.

He also said that if passed, the bill would likely cause the Sports Authority to lose the rights to host future NCAA tournaments or other future sporting events, resulting in tens of millions of dollars in lost revenue, closure of sporting arenas, and job losses. The NCAA could also levy sanctions against South Dakota and could potentially cause universities in the state to lose their NCAA eligibility.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The exercise appears to be nothing more than an effort to score points in some ill-conceived culture war game against an already small and marginalized minority,” Zimbeck said.

In her rebuttal, the bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Rhonda Milstead, R-Hartford, said the bill was not the result of a culture war or to discriminate against anyone, and that it was about fairness and dignity. She was quick to point out that all of the opposing testimony was delivered by men.