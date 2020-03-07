Sports On TV

All Times Mountain

Auto Racing;TV;Time

NASCAR Cup Series

The Fanshield 500;FOX;1:30 p.m.

Men's College Basketball;TV;Time

Memphis at Houston;CBS;10 a.m.

Michigan at Maryland;FOX;10 a.m.

Nebraska at Minnesota;BTN;11 a.m.

East Carolina at Central Florida;ESPNU;Noon

Tulsa at Wichita State;CBSSN;2 p.m.

Connecticut at Tulane;ESPNU;2 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan State;CBS;2:20 p.m.

Iowa at Illinois;BTN;5 p.m.

Women's College Basketball;TV;Time

ACC Tournament;ESPN2;10 a.m. 

Atlantic 10 Tournament;ESPNU;10 a.m.

Big Ten Tournament;ESPN2;4 p.m.

American Athletic Tournament;ESPNU;4:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Tournament;ESPN;6 p.m.

Big East Tournament;FS1;6:30 p.m.

Golf;TV;Time

PGA Tour

The Arnold Palmer Invitational;GOLF;10:30 a.m.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational;NBC;12:30 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions

The Hoag Classic;GOLF;3:30 p.m.

National Basketball Association;TV;Time

LA Lakers at LA Clippers;ABC;1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Boston;NBATV;4 p.m.

Toronto at Sacramento;NBATV;7 p.m.

National Hockey League;TV;Time

St. Louis at Chicago;NBCSN;5:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose;NBCSN;8 p.m.

Xtreme Football League;TV;Time

St. Louis at D.C.;FS1;1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles;ESPN;7 p.m.

