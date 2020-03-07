Sports On TV

All Times Mountain
Auto Racing;TV;Time
NASCAR Cup Series
The Fanshield 500;FOX;1:30 p.m.
Men's College Basketball;TV;Time
Memphis at Houston;CBS;10 a.m.
Michigan at Maryland;FOX;10 a.m.
Nebraska at Minnesota;BTN;11 a.m.
East Carolina at Central Florida;ESPNU;Noon
Tulsa at Wichita State;CBSSN;2 p.m.
Connecticut at Tulane;ESPNU;2 p.m.
Ohio State at Michigan State;CBS;2:20 p.m.
Iowa at Illinois;BTN;5 p.m.
Women's College Basketball;TV;Time
ACC Tournament;ESPN2;10 a.m.
Atlantic 10 Tournament;ESPNU;10 a.m.
Big Ten Tournament;ESPN2;4 p.m.
American Athletic Tournament;ESPNU;4:30 p.m.
Pac-12 Tournament;ESPN;6 p.m.
Big East Tournament;FS1;6:30 p.m.
Golf;TV;Time
PGA Tour
The Arnold Palmer Invitational;GOLF;10:30 a.m.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational;NBC;12:30 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions
The Hoag Classic;GOLF;3:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association;TV;Time
LA Lakers at LA Clippers;ABC;1:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Boston;NBATV;4 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento;NBATV;7 p.m.
National Hockey League;TV;Time
St. Louis at Chicago;NBCSN;5:30 p.m.
Colorado at San Jose;NBCSN;8 p.m.
Xtreme Football League;TV;Time
St. Louis at D.C.;FS1;1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Los Angeles;ESPN;7 p.m.