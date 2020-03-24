Spring high school sports canceled through May 3

For now the start of the high school spring sports in South Dakota has been pushed further back into the spring.
In response to Governor Noem's direction of school closure through May 1, all South Dakota High School Activities Association spring sports practices and competitions are canceled through Sunday, May 3.
The SDHSAA Board of Directors will meet in coming days to decide on the 2020 springs ports season, as well as the suspended/postponed events of state basketball, visual arts, region music and all-state band.
Sanctioned spring high school sports in South Dakota include track and field, girls' golf and boys' tennis. Baseball and rodeo are club sports.
On the original spring schedule, the track and field competitive season would have begun Saturday with the Rapid City Developmental meet at Sioux Park. The state meet is scheduled for May 29-30 in Sioux Falls.
The girls' golf competitive season would have been about a week and a half in, with the Class AA state tournament scheduled for June 1-2 at Hillsview Golf Course in Pierre, the Class A at Vermillion Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion and the B tournament at the Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. The B boys' tournament is scheduled for the Wild Oak Golf Course in Mitchell.
The boys' tennis competitive season would have been three weeks in, with the state tournament scheduled for May 21-22 in Rapid City.
The boys' and girls' state basketball tournaments were scheduled for March 19-21 and are still officially on hold.
That agenda will be posted to the SDHSAA website when it is finalized and advanced notice of the meeting will be given per South Dakota Codified Law. The meeting will be held via teleconference and will be live streamed for the public.
