{{featured_button_text}}
Snow

Roads are covered by snow in Rapid City.

 Ryan Hermens, Journal staff

Rapid City residents can expect to wake up to 2 to 4 inches of snow Tuesday morning, with some areas in the higher hills receiving more than 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The spring snowstorm forecast to begin after midnight Monday and continue through Tuesday and parts of Wednesday. 

"This is not unusual. We have snow typically into the early part of May, especially in higher elevations," said NWS Meteorologist Eric Helgeson.

Mixed precipitation is predicted to fall until Tuesday afternoon. The city's west side could experience more snow due to its higher elevation, while the east side could see more rain. 

"These spring storms, they're very elevation-dependent," he said.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The temperature Tuesday will be similarly variable, according to the Weather Service; the high in the west side will hover in the low 30s but reach the mid-to-upper 30s in the east. Lows in the upper 20s are also predicted.

A weak snow system forecast for Wednesday could result in a further inch or two of snow accumulation, according to the forecast.

As of Monday afternoon, the Weather Service did not call for snowfall past Wednesday. Temperatures will however hang around five degrees below 63, their normal high for this time of year, until Monday, according to the forecast.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.