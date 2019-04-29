Rapid City residents can expect to wake up to 2 to 4 inches of snow Tuesday morning, with some areas in the higher hills receiving more than 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
The spring snowstorm forecast to begin after midnight Monday and continue through Tuesday and parts of Wednesday.
"This is not unusual. We have snow typically into the early part of May, especially in higher elevations," said NWS Meteorologist Eric Helgeson.
Mixed precipitation is predicted to fall until Tuesday afternoon. The city's west side could experience more snow due to its higher elevation, while the east side could see more rain.
"These spring storms, they're very elevation-dependent," he said.
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
The temperature Tuesday will be similarly variable, according to the Weather Service; the high in the west side will hover in the low 30s but reach the mid-to-upper 30s in the east. Lows in the upper 20s are also predicted.
A weak snow system forecast for Wednesday could result in a further inch or two of snow accumulation, according to the forecast.
As of Monday afternoon, the Weather Service did not call for snowfall past Wednesday. Temperatures will however hang around five degrees below 63, their normal high for this time of year, until Monday, according to the forecast.
Snow
Lone Pine Kombucha owner Keith Houdashelt shovels snow from the front of his store Thursday morning in downtown Rapid City.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Snow
Northwestern Warehouse Co. owner Jason Koppman works on a drift with his snowblower Thursday morning in downtown Rapid City.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Snow
Alex Johnson General Manager Domico Rodriguez uses a snowblower to clear an area around the hotel in downtown Rapid City Thursday morning.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Snow
Northwestern Warehouse Co. owner Jason Koppman is nearly completely obstructed by a large drift in downtown Rapid City Thursday morning.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Snow
A pedestrian walks across Sixth Street Thursday morning in downtown Rapid City.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Snow
Northwestern Warehouse Co. owner Jason Koppman works on a drift with his snowblower Thursday morning in downtown Rapid City.
Snow
Drifts in downtown Rapid City Thursday morning exceeded 3 feet.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Snow
Drifts in downtown Rapid City Thursday morning exceeded 3 feet.
Snow
Alex Johnson General Manager Domico Rodriguez uses a snowblower to clear an area around the hotel in downtown Rapid City Thursday morning.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Snow
Lone Pine Kombucha owner Keith Houdashelt shovels snow from the front of his store Thursday morning in downtown Rapid City.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Snow
A pedestrian walks across Sixth Street Thursday morning in downtown Rapid City.
Snow
Drifts in downtown Rapid City Thursday morning exceeded 3 feet.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Snow
Alex Johnson General Manager Domico Rodriguez uses a snowblower to clear an area around the hotel in downtown Rapid City Thursday morning.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Snow
Northwestern Warehouse Co. owner Jason Koppman works on a drift with his snowblower Thursday morning in downtown Rapid City.
Chris Huber, Journal staff
Snow
Roads are covered by snow in Rapid City.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
Snow
Snow is cleared from East North Street.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
Snow
People work to free a vehicle from a snow drift in north Rapid City.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
Snow
A truck with a snow plow is stuck in a snow drift on Haines Avenue.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
Snow
Roads are covered by snow in downtown Rapid City.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
Snow
Snow drifts cover an alley in downtown Rapid City.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
Snow
A traffic signal rests on its side near an I-90 on ramp in Rapid City.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
Snow
Roads are covered by snow in Rapid City.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
Snow
Interstate 90 has been opened across all of South Dakota, as of 9 a.m. Friday morning.
Ryan Hermens, Journal staff
Subscribe to Daily Headlines