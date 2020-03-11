St. Patrick's Day celebrations to be held this weekend

Rapid City
Rapid City's St. Patrick's Day parade is a celebration for all ages on Saturday. The Black Hills Celtic Society is hosting the parade, which will start at 11 a.m. and travel through downtown on Main and St. Joseph streets.
This year's parade includes Black Hills Celtic Society members dressed in traditional Celtic garb, a guest appearance from The World's Tallest Leprechaun, and a portrayal of Saint Patrick. Miss South Dakota Amber Hulse and eight local pageant winners will ride in cars from the Counts of the Cobblestone and Dakota Rods and Classics organizations. Other participants include the VFW color guard, Rapid City Fire Department, Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops, 4-H groups, a church youth group, and the Children of the American Revolution. Candy for children will be handed out, not thrown.
For more information, go to facebook.com/blackhillscelticsociety/ or call BHCS president Jim Byrne at Byrne Dental, 342-1200.
Deadwood
The streets of Deadwood turn green this weekend for St. Patrick's Day revelry.
The St. Patrick's Day celebration kicks off Friday with the seventh annual Leprechaun Olympics. St. Paddy's Day games will be at various locations on Deadwood's Historic Main Street. Register for the Olympics from 5-7 p.m. at Oyster Bay. The games run from 6-9 p.m.
Main Street will transform into a sea of green-clad revelers as thousands of participants gather during the annual Pub Crawl on Saturday. Registration will start at 10:30 a.m. and continue until 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Franklin Hotel. The crawl begins at 2:30 p.m and continues until 6:30 p.m. Pub Crawl winners will be announced at 7 p.m. at the start of St. Paddy's Day party at the Franklin.
The annual St. Patrick's Parade starts at noon on Saturday. The parade includes two bagpipe groups, ornate floats, leprechaun sightings and Deadwood legends portrayed by reenactors.
For more information, go to DeadwoodPubCrawl.com or call 800-999-1876.
Spearfish
The Irish fun continues on Tuesday when France-based Irish music group Doolin’ performs at Matthews Opera House. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger and BHSU students.
“We are excited to be able to bring Doolin’ to the Spearfish area so close to St. Patrick’s Day,” said Darren Granaas, executive director at the Matthews Opera House. “This is an incredible group of musicians who are really gaining fame on the Irish music scene.”
Doolin’ also will participate in a school residency in Spearfish before the March 24 concert, Granaas said.
Concert tickets can be purchased at Matthews Opera House, by calling 605-642-7973, or online at matthewsopera.com.