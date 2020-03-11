St. Patrick's Day celebrations to be held this weekend

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Main Street will transform into a sea of green-clad revelers as thousands of participants gather during the annual Pub Crawl on Saturday. Registration will start at 10:30 a.m. and continue until 2:30 p.m. at the Historic Franklin Hotel. The crawl begins at 2:30 p.m and continues until 6:30 p.m. Pub Crawl winners will be announced at 7 p.m. at the start of St. Paddy's Day party at the Franklin.

The annual St. Patrick's Parade starts at noon on Saturday. The parade includes two bagpipe groups, ornate floats, leprechaun sightings and Deadwood legends portrayed by reenactors.

For more information, go to DeadwoodPubCrawl.com or call 800-999-1876.

Spearfish

The Irish fun continues on Tuesday when France-based Irish music group Doolin’ performs at Matthews Opera House. The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger and BHSU students.

“We are excited to be able to bring Doolin’ to the Spearfish area so close to St. Patrick’s Day,” said Darren Granaas, executive director at the Matthews Opera House. “This is an incredible group of musicians who are really gaining fame on the Irish music scene.”