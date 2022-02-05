St. Thomas More graduate earns NEA fellowship

For Sonya Bilocerkowycz, the act of storytelling can serve as a connecting thread. She recalls the bond she experienced with her grandmother – a bond that propelled her to find out as much about what happened to her great grandfather as she could.

She wanted to be able to tell his story. And her grandmother’s story. And her own.

“I was extremely close with my grandmother,” Bilocerkowycz said in a telephone interview. “I spent every summer with her in her house in Chicago. I think I needed to know where she had come from.”

Her grandmother – or Busia, as she called her – came to the United States from Ukraine and lived in Chicago when Bilocerkowycz was growing up. She knew that in a western Ukrainian village, something mysterious and tragic had happened to Busia's father. “One day, strange men showed up at Busia’s house and took her father away. She never saw him again,” Bilocerkowycz writes early in her book, “On Our Way Home from the Revolution.”

Bilocerkowycz noticed that her grandmother’s stories about her past, including about her father – or Bilocerkowycz’s great grandfather – were not always complete.

“There were always these holes, these gaps in the narrative,” she said.

Those sorts of gaps, she explained, helped to induce her own search and her own storytelling.

Bilocerkowycz grew up in Rapid City and graduated from St. Thomas More High School in 2007. Her writing has soared since her graduation, particularly in the essay form. And now, the National Endowment for the Arts has announced that Bilocerkowycz is among 35 writers selected to receive a Creative Writing Fellowship of $25,000 for fiscal year 2022.

Her 2019 book “On Our Way Home from the Revolution” earned the Gournay Prize for a debut essay collection, as her website notes, and she’s published many essays and other literary works in journals throughout the country. She’s a senior editor for the journal, Speculative Nonfiction.

Bilocerkowycz has served as a Fulbright Fellow in Belarus, as an educational recruiter in the Republic of Georgia, and as an instructor at Ukrainian Catholic University in L'viv, in western Ukraine. She earned her Master of Fine Arts at Ohio State University, and she now teaches creative writing at SUNY Geneseo.

She was born in Dayton, Ohio and lived there for the first two years of her life. When her parents divorced, she moved to Seattle with her mother. By the age of 4 she was living in Rapid City. Her stepfather’s work brought the family here, she explained, and she lived in Rapid City until she was 18 years old and on the cusp of her college studies at the University of Dayton.

“I still consider Rapid City home,” she said, noting that her mother still lives here.

Bilocerkowycz mentioned writers such as Joan Didion and Jon Krakauer as powerful forces drawing her to nonfiction. She also described a “wonderful mentor”: Lina Ferreira Cabeza-Vanegas, her thesis advisor at Ohio State University.

“She helped me to understand the power of the essay form,” Bilocerkowycz said.

Bilocerkowycz cited teachers who’d left strong impressions at St. Thomas More High School, as well. She recalled Ann Trucano, who taught her in two high school English classes.

Trucano described Bilocerkowycz as persistently curious in her learning and scrupulous in her efforts to “edit and improve her writing.” Trucano said that Bilocerkowycz tended to ask lots of probing questions.

“She was very perceptive in her readings, and always wanted to go deeper,” said Trucano, now retired after 18 years of teaching in the Rapid City Catholic School System. “As an English teacher, that’s exactly what you want (students) to do. When you get those kinds of kids, it’s contagious.”

As Bilocerkowycz considers the prominent role Ukraine plays in the news today, she’s seeing events unfolding that, as she knows, grow from deep roots.

“I think it is important for observers to understand that this is not something that just sprang up in 2021, that Ukraine has been dealing with a constant Russian threat since 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula,” she said, adding that the history reaches far beyond that event, as well.

“For many decades before that, Moscow has been an imperial force in the region, and Ukraine has been a site of resistance to colonization,” she said.

Bilocerkowycz contemplated some possible reasons lurking behind the tension.

“Ukraine has chosen to embrace things like free elections, a free press, and these other democratic features that we recognize,” she said. “And while those processes have been admittedly very messy at times, and progress hasn’t always been linear, there is this real sincere and earnest commitment to democracy among Ukrainian citizens. And because he’s an authoritarian leader, this makes (Russian President Vladimir) Putin very nervous because democratic gains in neighboring states really challenge the structure of his own regime.”

Bilocerkowycz finds the essay form to be a potent way to explore the personal and the historical – often intimately intertwined. She’s lauded the work of journalist Anna Politkovskaya, whom she described in her book “On Our Way Home from the Revolution” as “a fierce critic of the Kremlin … murdered in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building” in 2006.

Bilocerkowycz has noted that her own writing generally takes a different sort of shape, in the form of a literary or personal essay. She said she reflects a great deal on the etymology of the word essay, which comes from the French word “essayer,” meaning “to try.”

“That’s something I love about the essay form,” she said. “Every time I sit down to essay – I really consider it a verb – I’m trying to communicate something. I’m trying to understand something. It’s an attempt to communicate or understand, and that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be successful.”

That spirit of quest, at once filled with ambition and humility, is something she invites readers to experience as well. Toward the end of “On Our Way Home from the Revolution,” she explained, she describes documents she discovers that change the image she’d had of her great-grandfather’s life. She lets the reader absorb both her early impressions and then the changes she recounts later.

“I bring the reader along to understand this man in one way,” she said, “and then have the rug pulled out from the reader in the same way it was pulled out from me.”

With help from the National Endowment for the Arts Creative Writing Fellowship, Bilocerkowycz’s writing continues.

“I am in the early stages of a new book project,” she said. “With the support from the National Endowment from the Arts, I’m writing furiously.”

But the subject of that work will stay in the shadows, for now.

“I’m not quite ready,” she said with a chuckle, “to say other words at this moment.”

To learn more about Bilocerkowycz, people can visit https://www.sonyabilo.com/.

