St. Thomas More principal named director of Alumni and Public Relations for Rapid City Catholic School System

“We want to retain our great teachers by trying to raise our salaries and benefits, and then have affordable tuition so families can send their students to Catholic education if that’s what they choose,” he said.

Sullivan began his career with RCCSS as a math, world religion and physical education teacher. After teaching for five years, he served as the St. Thomas More Middle School principal for five years and for the past 20 years has been the principal of St. Thomas More High School. Sullivan and his wife have five children, all of whom have attended RCCSS schools starting with preschool. The Sullivans’ two youngest children are currently a junior and a seventh grader.

“I came into this district as a 21-year-old and I’ve grown up with St. Thomas More,” he said. “I’m excited to have this new role so St. Thomas More is here for many, many years to come.”

In announcing Sullivan’s new position, the RCCSS board of directors praised Sullivan’s enthusiasm and said the district looks forward to continuing to develop personal and academic excellence in the Catholic tradition. Sullivan said Catholic schools offer staff, students and families a unique learning environment.