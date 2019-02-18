Tracy Ponto is quick to describe her son Owen, 12, as a compassionate kid who will put compassion into action.
When Parkinson’s disease robbed Owen’s grandfather of his ability to play golf — a favorite pastime — Owen rallied friends and family to help him raise money to find a cure.
As a result of his activism, Owen has raised $17,000 for Parkinson’s disease research. He’s also been named one of South Dakota’s top youth volunteers of 2019 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards.
The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards is a nationwide program that honors middle-level and high school students for outstanding acts of volunteerism. The program is conducted by Prudential Financial in partnership with the National Association of Secondary School Principals.
The fundraiser, Owen’s Climb for a Cure, is an annual hike up M Hill. Two of Owen’s grandparents — one on his father’s side and one on his mother’s — suffer from Parkinson’s disease. The fundraiser includes games and raffle prizes for all ages, food, T-shirts for sale, and a hike up M Hill with a group photo at the top. Owen’s parents, older brother and younger sister help plan and carry out the event. Family and friends near and far donate money. Last year, Owen recruited about 20 sponsors who donated raffle prizes, a T-shirt logo and more. Owen personally visits or calls businesses to ask for support for his fundraiser.
"It pains me to see that (my grandparents) are not able to do the things they used to do," Owen said. "I want people with Parkinson's to know that there are people in the world who are trying hard to help find a cure for their terrible disease.”
Owen, a seventh-grader at St. Thomas More Middle School, advertises Owen’s Climb for a Cure at school, on a Facebook page his mother created and by word-of-mouth. The 2018 event attracted about 100 participants.
Owen said his plan is to continue the hike and find other ways to raise money for Parkinson’s until a cure is discovered.
Owen was notified recently that he’d been honored by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards. He and the state’s other 2019 top youth volunteer, Abby Neff of Sioux Falls, will each receive $1,000, an engraved silver medallion and an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., in May. Owen’s parents will accompany him as he and honorees from every state and the District of Columbia take part in four days of national recognition events. During the trip, 10 students will be named America's top youth volunteers of 2019.
Owen was nominated for the award by St. Thomas More High School Principal Wayne Sullivan, and then Owen completed an essay and nomination process last fall. Owen said he was surprised to be named a top youth volunteer, and he’s excited to make his first visit to Washington, D.C. A World War II buff, Owen is especially looking forward to visiting war memorials.
While in Washington, the honorees will meet top youth volunteers from Spirit of Community programs in other countries, tour the historic monuments and landmarks of the nation's capital, visit their U.S. senators on Capitol Hill, take a dinner cruise on the Potomac River, and be honored at a gala dinner and award ceremony at the Smithsonian's National Museum of Natural History.
Giving back and making a difference in his community is something Owen said he always wanted to do, and he believes other kids can do it, too.
“You can do anything if you put your heart into it,” Owen said.
For more information about Owen’s Climb for a Cure or to make a donation, like and follow Owen’s Climb for a Cure on Facebook.