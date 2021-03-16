St. Thomas More student wins state's Scripps Spelling Bee contest

Shriya Gangineni from St. Thomas More Middle School in Rapid City is the champion of the University of South Dakota Final Scripps Spelling Bee.

The winning word was “politicking,” meaning engaging in political discussion or activity. The competition held on March 6 featured 15 students from South Dakota schools and lasted 20 rounds.

Austin O’Bryan, a seventh grader at Black Hills Christian Academy in Spearfish, finished fourth. Wyatt Kragnes, a fifth grader at Calvary Christian School in Rapid City, tied for seventh.

Gangineni, an eighth grader, now advances to the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 1-3 at National Harbor, Maryland. In addition to qualifying for the national finals, Gangineni also wins these prizes:

• The Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, a 2021 United States Mint Proof Set provided by Jay Sugarman, chairman and CEO of iStar Financial, in honor of his father;

• A one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium;

• A one-year subscription to Merriam-Webster Unabridged Online, the official word source for all levels of competition for the Scripps National Spelling Bee;

• A first-place trophy and participation medal from the University of South Dakota.

