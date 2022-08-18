Staffing changes made to cover open RCAS teaching positions

When Rapid City Area Schools classes begin Aug. 30, teachers will be in front of students.

Interim Asst. Superintendent Mike Talley gave a brief update to the RCAS Board of Education during its Tuesday meeting on the number of students registered and staffing numbers for teachers.

"We're in the same situation as just about every school across America right now dealing with the teacher shortage issues," he said. "The principals have been extremely creative and solution focused, putting a lot of long hours into figuring out how to put teachers in front of students on the first day of school."

Talley said the district will have an increase of 273 students over where the district left off at the end of the 2021-2022 school year. He said although there were enrollment registration deadlines, the district will continue to enroll students all the way up to the start of the school year.

He said week by week the district has done a better job of filling positions and to get to where it needs to be.

Talley said as of Tuesday, the district has three elementary positions that need to be filled at two different schools.

"These are regular classroom positions," he said. "They're not interventionists or reading or literacy support. We still have a number of those positions that we need to fill, but if we don't fill those, we can still start the school year and have a teacher in every classroom."

Talley said at the middle school level, there are three positions that need to be filled at two middle schools. He said the high schools have two positions at Central and Stevens. Otherwise, they have hired all other positions.

He said Central did, though, spend a lot of time during the month of May and June to build a schedule that compensated for a shortage of teachers.

"At the high school level, the principals are getting very creative by looking at online options and virtual options and doing some other things to compensate for that," he said. "I truly believe that we will start the school year off with all of our classroom positions for the school year. Again, I want to compliment the principals out there for their work."

During public comment, one Stevens High Schooler said she would be in Spanish Four this year but received an email stating Spanish Four would not be offered. She said there were three options: two virtual, one of which required payment, or dropping the course.

Interim Chief Executive Officer Nicole Swigart siad there were two Spanish teachers at Central and Stevens who had previously signed contracts but decided to leave after July 1.

"We pulled together the best plan that we felt we could at that time," she said. "It is very difficult to be faced with situations where you have to cancel fall or expected classes or programs. It is absolutely not something that I thought about before I took this job, but I discovered quickly that they are the hardest days that I have faced in education."

Swigart said she would visit with Talley and Director of Business Coy Sasse about finding a different possibility, but she is unable to manufacture teachers to step into difficult positions.

She said the district really had reduced the number of open positions and one of the ways they were able to cover the positions is through involuntary transfers. She said some staff were transferred out of positions that were further away from students to put them in front of classrooms.

"Mr. Talley and I remain committed to have certified staff in front of all of our students on the first day of school," Swigart said. "Because of staffing issues and a variety of things means making adjustments that are not always looked at as fair to the staff that is impacted, and that has been very difficult as well."

Swigart said the new cohort of teachers began Tuesday.