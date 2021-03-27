Stagnant economic development official expects strong summer

Historically, Rapid City saw an unemployment rate at 2.2% in 2000 and 2.5% in 2008 but hasn’t been below 3% since.

“If you’re looking for a job right now in Rapid City, you can find one,” Johnson said.

He said there’s a lot of pressure in the job market right now, which could mean rising salaries and competitive wages toward the summer. Johnson said the area doesn’t want to see wages rising out of control, though.

Johnson said Rapid City’s unemployment rate reflects that of the state’s as Sioux Falls sits at 2.8%, and a 3.1-3.2% unemployment rate around the rest of South Dakota.

The Federal Reserve expects the national unemployment rate to fall to 4.5% in 2021.

He said the hospitality industry is also recovering as passenger counts increased to 23,625 and hotel occupancy rates are up 1% over last year sitting at 44.9%.

“If people are sure they’ve been vaccinated and they’re sure the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, we could see a full recovery by the end of the year in the short term,” Johnson said.