Stagnant economic development official expects strong summer

Rapid City’s March economic indicators show a hopeful outlook for the summer months.
“There’s a lot of hope out there that we’re about to emerge out of the pandemic once and for all,” Elevate President and CEO Tom Johnson said. “I think businesses are waiting to see if it’s all true, and if it is, that’s when the storm comes — money flooding the economy.”
Johnson said the stimulus package signed by President Joe Biden may bring a surge of consumers ready to buy everything from cars, houses and concert tickets although the Federal Reserve projects a GDP growth rate of 6.5% this year, the fastest rate since the 1980s.
The Federal Reserve also projects the inflation rate to hit 2.4% in 2021.
Johnson said he doesn’t think the economic surge will last for more than a year before growth rates return to more normal levels.
However, as people start to travel and spend, that short-term bump could be in 16-18 months.
The regional unemployment rate sat at 3.4%, the same as the February economic indicators and lower than before the pandemic hit in March 2020.
“When we get into this part of high growth, we will see those numbers go down,” but it’s unlikely it will go below 3% unemployment, Johnson said.
Historically, Rapid City saw an unemployment rate at 2.2% in 2000 and 2.5% in 2008 but hasn’t been below 3% since.
“If you’re looking for a job right now in Rapid City, you can find one,” Johnson said.
He said there’s a lot of pressure in the job market right now, which could mean rising salaries and competitive wages toward the summer. Johnson said the area doesn’t want to see wages rising out of control, though.
Johnson said Rapid City’s unemployment rate reflects that of the state’s as Sioux Falls sits at 2.8%, and a 3.1-3.2% unemployment rate around the rest of South Dakota.
The Federal Reserve expects the national unemployment rate to fall to 4.5% in 2021.
He said the hospitality industry is also recovering as passenger counts increased to 23,625 and hotel occupancy rates are up 1% over last year sitting at 44.9%.
“If people are sure they’ve been vaccinated and they’re sure the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror, we could see a full recovery by the end of the year in the short term,” Johnson said.
Housing is also booming in the area as active listings continue to decrease with 128 in March. He said the area sees an increase of about 1,500 to 2,000 people a year and that’s without the Ellsworth Air Force Base B-21 Raider expansion. With it, he said he expects a lot of expansion.
“That’s going to require a lot of housing, and we’re already seeing the demand for housing skyrocket,” Johnson said. “I’m not kidding, I believe the area is in one of the top 10 housing markets in the country.”
The median listing price for the March indicators is $234,000, down from February’s price list of $239,000, but Johnson said that’s just looking at a blip in a month. He said looking at the whole month of how housing does, the median list price is more like $340,000 to $360,000.
Johnson said the growth is across the Black Hills, not just in Rapid City. He said Custer’s median listing price is $269,000.
