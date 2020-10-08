Stan the T. rex's $31.8 million sale came after family business dispute, court records show

By this time, the institute's board of directors had increased to five members with the additions of Pete Larson's son and Farrar's son.

When the new board members observed the former employee on the institute's property, they notified fellow board members that the former employee was no long welcome because of the sexual misconduct 10 years prior.

Court records show Neal responded to the email "if anyone escorts (the former employee) off the property it will be the last thing they ever do." Several heated email exchanges ensued after that.

On July 23, 2012, Pete Larson placed Neal on a 30-day suspension without pay. Following the suspension, court records show Neal attempted to return to work on Aug. 23, 2012, and was called into a meeting where he was notified he was suspended without pay for an indefinite time.

After that last suspension, Neal sent several emails to his brother Pete and other members of the board about the suspension and future actions. On Sept. 10, 2012, court records show Neal requested an official board meeting to discuss the institute's assets.

The court found that despite Neal's request, "he was never afforded an opportunity meet with the Board of Directors before he was permanently terminated and removed" on Sept. 26, 2012.