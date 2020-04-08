Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has first confirmed COVID-19 case in South Dakota

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has its first confirmed COVID-19 case on the South Dakota side of the reservation.
Chairman Mike Faith was alerted Wednesday morning by the Indian Health Service about the positive case in Corson County, South Dakota, the tribe wrote in a news release.
The case was discovered after someone from Burleigh County, North Dakota, tested positive for the virus and that state’s Department of Health investigated who the person had come into contact with.
The North Dakota Department of Health then discovered that a person from Corson County was positive and alerted its counterpart in South Dakota.
The person is quarantining with their family, and the family doesn’t have any symptoms, the news release says.
A person from Sioux County on the North Dakota side of the reservation tested positive in late March, the tribe said in a previous press release. However that person was tested in and had been living in Morton County, North Dakota, since March 4 for medical reasons.
The news from the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe comes a day after the Oglala Sioux Tribe announced the first confirmed COVID-19 case on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe has taken several steps to prevent the spread of the virus. It’s ordered curfews for children and is only having essential tribal employees go to work.
Chairman Faith has also encouraged people to shelter in place as much as possible and only leave for essential activities like obtaining medical care, food and gas. He’s also asking residents to shop local and avoid going to cities like Bismarck that have more COVID-19 case.
More information is available on the tribe’s Facebook page and at srstcovid19.com.
