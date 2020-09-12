STAR Academy goes to auction Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The repossessed former STAR Academy will go to auction at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Custer County Commission Chambers in the courthouse.

School and Public Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner said his office has had lots of interest in the land throughout the summer.

“Most of them have kept any plans or thoughts confidential pending the auction,” Brunner said in an email to the Journal. “Ultimately, even though we have given an extensive amount of tours, we won’t know if we have any bidders until we hold the auction.”

The Custer County Chronicle reported that one interested buyer plans to turn it into non- and for-profit entities that includes a shrimp farm.

The state announced the auction date in June. According to an appraisal report, the value of the real property on 173 acres is about $2 million.