STAR Academy goes to auction Wednesday

The repossessed former STAR Academy will go to auction at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Custer County Commission Chambers in the courthouse.
School and Public Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner said his office has had lots of interest in the land throughout the summer.
“Most of them have kept any plans or thoughts confidential pending the auction,” Brunner said in an email to the Journal. “Ultimately, even though we have given an extensive amount of tours, we won’t know if we have any bidders until we hold the auction.”
The Custer County Chronicle reported that one interested buyer plans to turn it into non- and for-profit entities that includes a shrimp farm.
The state announced the auction date in June. According to an appraisal report, the value of the real property on 173 acres is about $2 million.
Brunner said there are now eight houses instead of the seven reported in June. Three other houses were moved to the State Veteran’s home to assist with housing needs. The fourth was going to move, too, but couldn’t due to terrain.
He also said a tree fell on a part of one of the houses, which will need some repairs.
Brunner said bidders will need to pay the 10% down at the auction and sign a purchase agreement stating they will pay the rest at closing. If someone is represented by a broker seeking a commission, they should notify the department prior to the sale.
The state is pursuing a cash sale auction and isn’t interested in a financing for contract to avoid potential repossession if a payment isn’t made, although it’s at the discretion of Gov. Kristi Noem.
The land could be sold as a whole or split into the main campus and buildings, which would be about 132 acres, and a 40-acre parcel.
Those interested in touring the property or learning more about it should call School and Public Lands at 605-773-3303.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.