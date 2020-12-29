STAR Academy heads back to the auction house

STAR Academy’s remaining 133 acres will go to auction at a reduced price in February at the Custer County Courthouse.
The South Dakota Board of Appraisal met Dec. 21 and reduced the academy property value to $1 million from $1,680,000. RCS Construction out of Rapid City estimated a basic demolition for the largest building at $674,935.20.
“It assumes on-site disposal of the building and there may be additional costs, but it is a good faith effort by the state to make the property more marketable assuming someone may incur costs for demolition,” School and Public Lands Commissioner Ryan Brunner said.
A Nebraska couple purchased 40 acres of the property at the September auction for $320,000.
The property is left with the main building, administration building, food service/MP room addition, the annex, Brady Academy, the gymnasium and eight houses.
The Department of Corrections recommended $1.7 million in funding in the proposed state budget to tear down the buildings and return the campus to bare land to sell.
Brunner said no final determination has been made due to the pending auction.
He said if the property sells at the Feb. 12 auction, the buyer would not be required to demolish the buildings, but the reduced sale price accounts for demolition or remodeling to modernize the facility.
Brunner said interested parties saw the large three-story building with over 85,000 square feet as too big to use for commercial purposes, along with its gendered restrooms and community style showers.
“We have continued interest from some of our early prospects at the reduced price and have had some new prospects tour the property in recent weeks,” Brunner said. “We are hoping the reduced price leads to a couple of interested parties bidding and increasing the price at the public auction.”
The $1 million price does not account for vandalism on the property that is estimated at $100,000 in damages, according to the Custer County Chronicle.
The Custer County Sheriff’s Office believes multiple suspects contributed to the vandalism in the administration building, maintenance building and a home.
“I can’t say without a doubt, but evidence at the scene suggested multiple people in there,” Lt. Sheriff Steve McMillin said.
No other information about the vandalism is available at this time.
Brunner said the facility continues to cost the state money for ongoing maintenance, and the last full year of costs is $351,115 for the Department of Corrections.
He said the department is in the middle of a fiscal year, but has taken steps to winterize the buildings and suspend the sewer system.
The auction will be at 11 a.m. Feb. 12 at the Custer County Courthouse. Brunner said the state plans to sell the remaining acreage as a single parcel.