STAR Academy heads back to the auction house

Brunner said no final determination has been made due to the pending auction.

He said if the property sells at the Feb. 12 auction, the buyer would not be required to demolish the buildings, but the reduced sale price accounts for demolition or remodeling to modernize the facility.

Brunner said interested parties saw the large three-story building with over 85,000 square feet as too big to use for commercial purposes, along with its gendered restrooms and community style showers.

“We have continued interest from some of our early prospects at the reduced price and have had some new prospects tour the property in recent weeks,” Brunner said. “We are hoping the reduced price leads to a couple of interested parties bidding and increasing the price at the public auction.”

The $1 million price does not account for vandalism on the property that is estimated at $100,000 in damages, according to the Custer County Chronicle.