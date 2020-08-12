You have permission to edit this article.
State agents investigating death following standoff, fire in Rapid City
alert featured

Standoff 1.jpg

Rapid City police arrive Tuesday at Wanbli Drive in Rapid City where a man died later after a fire at the home.

 Kent Bush, Journal Staff

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the death of a man following an armed standoff and fire Tuesday evening at a Rapid City house.

Family members called police to the home about 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Don Hedrick said the man in his 30s had doused himself and the residence with gasoline and began firing a shotgun inside the house and then began shooting towards the outside.

Officers locked down the neighborhood, evacuated nearby homes and called in a team of tactical officers. Negotiators tried to talk to the man for hours.

At one point officers used a powder pepper spray to get the man to come out, Hedrick said.

Eventually smoke could be seen coming from the house and a fire broke out. Hedrick says the man died in the house.

Firefighters had the fire under control by about 8 p.m., said police spokesman Brendyn Medina. He said the house sustained significant damage.

State agents are investigating because someone died during a police response and a neutral party is needed to review the case, officials said.

