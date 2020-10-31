1,443 new cases, 10 more deaths reported Saturday

The final Department of Health report for October brought an end to the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic for South Dakota residents.
With 10 more deaths reported Saturday, the state eclipsed 200 deaths in the month of October. Of the 425 deaths due to COVID-19, 202 of them were reported in the past month. The deaths Saturday included six women and four men. Seven were over 80, one was in their 70s and two in their 50s. Two deaths were reported in Oglala-Lakota and Jackson counties and one in Davison, Faulk, Haakon, Hughes, Lyman and Union counties.
The number of people being treated in hospitals increased by 12 to 415 with 77 of those in intensive care units and 41 patients using ventilators. The Black Hills region facilities have 102 patients with 14 in ICU.
The state reported 1,434 new cases to bring the total to 44,216. That means one of every 20 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. One in 61 people in South Dakota currently has an active infection as the number of active cases grew to a record high 14,373 Saturday.
There were 2,976 tests returned Saturday for a positivity rate of 49.8%. Experts say a positivity rate of 5% means the state is testing the appropriate number of people to help control the spread of the disease. The state has ranked second in the nation for new cases per person over the last two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. There were about 1,359 new cases per 100,000 people. Confirmed cases nationwide surged past 9 million on Friday, with infections on the rise in 47 states.
Of the new cases, 183 were in children under 19 and people in their 20s had 252 new infections. The highest-risk group of people over 70 saw 169 new infections Saturday.
Pennington County reported 154 new cases on 544 tests. The total number of cases in the county grew to 4,787 with a record 1,387 of those cases still active. Lawrence County added 39 positive tests Saturday and Oglala-Lakota reported 32. Meade County reported 20 new infections and Butter County had 12. Custer County added eight cases and Fall River County reported four.
Minnehaha County reported 421 new cases and Lincoln County added 144. Brown County had 55 new infections and there were 48 new cases in Davison County. Codington County had 38 positive tests and Brookings County had 30. Beadle and Bennett counties reported 25 new cases and McCook and Yankton counties had 23. Todd County reported 22 new infections and Lake County had 20. Union County had 17 positive tests and Dewey County had 16. There were 15 cases in Spink County and 13 in Clay and Hughes counties. Turner County had 12 new infections and Bennett and Charles Mix counties had 11. There were 10 new cases in Brule and Moody counties and nine in Hand, Kingsbury and Tripp counties.
Eight positive tests were reported in Clark, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Potter and Ziebach counties and there were seven in Hamlin. Sanborn had six new cases and there were five in Buffalo, Campbell, Day, Hutchinson and Mellette counties. Roberts County reported four new cases and there were three in Edmunds, Grant, Jackson, Jerauld, Lyman and Walworth counties. Two cases were reported in Aurora, Corson, Deuel, Hyde and Miner counties and one in Faulk, Haakon Harding and Sully counties.
