1,443 new cases, 10 more deaths reported Saturday

The final Department of Health report for October brought an end to the deadliest month of the COVID-19 pandemic for South Dakota residents.

With 10 more deaths reported Saturday, the state eclipsed 200 deaths in the month of October. Of the 425 deaths due to COVID-19, 202 of them were reported in the past month. The deaths Saturday included six women and four men. Seven were over 80, one was in their 70s and two in their 50s. Two deaths were reported in Oglala-Lakota and Jackson counties and one in Davison, Faulk, Haakon, Hughes, Lyman and Union counties.

The number of people being treated in hospitals increased by 12 to 415 with 77 of those in intensive care units and 41 patients using ventilators. The Black Hills region facilities have 102 patients with 14 in ICU.

The state reported 1,434 new cases to bring the total to 44,216. That means one of every 20 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. One in 61 people in South Dakota currently has an active infection as the number of active cases grew to a record high 14,373 Saturday.

