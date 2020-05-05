1,500 Smithfield Food employees, family members tested since Monday, Noem says

Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary of the Department of Health, said mass testing events like the one in Sioux Falls will also be done in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. She said nursing homes are critical going forward, noting many have started mass testing on their own.

She also said the DOH conducts unannounced infection control reviews at every nursing home in the state as a way to provide technical assistance and guidance to the long-term care facilities. She said the reviews have gone well.

Some of the state’s recent federal funding went to nursing homes specifically to help them with supply needs, such as personal protective equipment, Malsam-Rysdon said.

Malsam-Rysdon also gave a quick update on the clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine in the state. She said the registry part of the trial is ongoing and patients with COVID-19 have been able to get the drug if they need it. She said Sanford Health has doled some of the hydroxychloroquine out to patients across multiple states in their system.

The next step is the clinical trial, and Malsam-Rysdon said the state is still working through the details on that. She noted new safety information from the FDA on the drug and said her department would meet on Thursday to talk about next steps for the trial.