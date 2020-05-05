1,500 Smithfield Food employees, family members tested since Monday, Noem says

Gov. Kristi Noem said Tuesday that the mass testing event underway in Sioux Falls this week for Smithfield employees and their families has resulted in 1,500 tests since Monday morning.
Noem also said the CDC noted this was the largest testing event they’ve been involved in so far during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Smithfield Foods employs 3,700 people at its Sioux Falls meatpacking plant. An outbreak that began in late March there has seen more than 1,000 infected employees and their close contacts. However, Smithfield is not mandating testing for its employees before they return to work in the coming days and weeks.
Noem said the average car at the drive-through site had three people waiting to be tested, but said others had six to eight people in them awaiting testing. 10 percent of those who showed up to get tested presented with symptoms, she said.
In response to the letter Noem received last week from 50 organizations and individuals including Smithfield workers who asked to meet with her and tell their stories of working conditions at the plant, Noem said her staff will facilitate a meeting with them.
“I don’t believe it will be an in-person meeting just because of the situation we’re in with COVID-19 and the spread across the state,” Noem said. The group had also offered a video conference in the letter. “We are facilitating, making sure we can have a conversation about some of their concerns.”
Kim Malsam-Rysdon, secretary of the Department of Health, said mass testing events like the one in Sioux Falls will also be done in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. She said nursing homes are critical going forward, noting many have started mass testing on their own.
She also said the DOH conducts unannounced infection control reviews at every nursing home in the state as a way to provide technical assistance and guidance to the long-term care facilities. She said the reviews have gone well.
Some of the state’s recent federal funding went to nursing homes specifically to help them with supply needs, such as personal protective equipment, Malsam-Rysdon said.
Malsam-Rysdon also gave a quick update on the clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine in the state. She said the registry part of the trial is ongoing and patients with COVID-19 have been able to get the drug if they need it. She said Sanford Health has doled some of the hydroxychloroquine out to patients across multiple states in their system.
The next step is the clinical trial, and Malsam-Rysdon said the state is still working through the details on that. She noted new safety information from the FDA on the drug and said her department would meet on Thursday to talk about next steps for the trial.
May 5 is the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls, and Noem reflected back on her memorial ride honoring MMIW last summer with tribal elders, women and children.
“It was impactful for me, and a special day where we talked about the incredible challenges that so many of these families in South Dakota face,” she said.
She also talked about the quilt she received from tribal elder women honoring MMIW earlier this year on behalf of the state.
“I want to educate communities about the important issue and draw awareness to the fact that we all need to take care of each other, and make sure that we stop what is happening with so many of our folks that are in our tribal nations,” she said.
