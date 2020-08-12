102 new cases, one death reported Wednesday in state

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cases in East River counties led to more than 102 newly reported coronavirus infections, according to Wednesday's Department of Health report.

Minnehaha County had 41 of the 102 new cases and Lincoln County had 14. There have been 9,815 total cases in the state and 1,062 of those are still active infections — up two since Tuesday's report.

There are 59 people being treated in hospitals across the state — up two since Tuesday, including 16 in the Monument Health system.

A woman in her 60s from Lyman County became the 147th person in the state to die from COVID-19 related illness.

Pennington County reported 12 new cases on 86 tests Wednesday. There have been a total of 910 cases in the county with 114 still considered active infections. Meade and Lawrence counties each reported one new case. Each county completed 12 tests for Wednesday's report. Butte, Custer, Fall River and Oglala-Lakota counties reported no new cases on 13 total tests.

Yankton County added six cases, Codington County added five and Todd County reported four new cases Wednesday.

Brookings and Hamlin reported two new cases and Brown, Clay, Corson, Dewey, Edmunds, Faulk, Hand, Hutchinson, Hyde, Lake, Marshall, McCook, Turner and Union counties each added one new case.