11 COVID-19 deaths and record active cases reported

Eleven more people have died and the number of active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota reached a record level according to Saturday's daily report from the Department of Health.
The state added 464 new cases on 1,758 tests for a positivity rate of 26.4%. The total number of positive tests is 23,986 with 4,112 considered active. The 11 deaths reported Saturday included eight men and three women. Three were in their 60s, three in their 70s and five in their 80s. Those who died included two from Minnehaha and two from Jerauld counties and one from Oglala-Lakota, Turner, Union, Lincoln, Gregory, Hand and Ziebach counties. This brings the death toll of COVID-19 to 248 in South Dakota.
There were 27 people admitted to hospital care on Friday but 32 who were released from hospitals or died. The number of people hospitalized in the state stands at 215. Monument Health is treating 27 people.
After Pennington County added 52 new cases on 182 tests Saturday, the number of active cases in the county are within three of the highest number ever. The new cases brought the total number of positive tests to 2,568 with 446 still active. On Sept. 5, the county had 449 active cases. Meade County added 11 new cases and eight infections were reported in Oglala-Lakota and Lawrence counties. Fall River County reported three new cases and Butte County added one. Custer County reported no new cases Saturday.
Minnehaha County reported 90 new infections Saturday and Brown County added 34. Lincoln County had 29 positive tests and Codington, Davison and Hughes counties each had 16. Roberts County reported 13 cases, Brookings and Todd counties added 11 new infections and there were 10 reported in Beadle, Bon Homme and Union counties.
Charles Mix County added eight new cases and Dewey, Grant, Moody and Tripp counties each reported seven. There were five new cases in Brule and Clay counties and four in Lyman, Potter and Sanborn counties. Three new positive tests came back in Deuel, Day, Haakon, Lake, McCook, Stanley and Yankton counties and two in Aurora, Bennett, Day, Edmunds, Haakon, Hamlin, Hand, McPherson, Mellette, Turner, Walworth and Ziebach counties.
Buffalo, Clark, Corson, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jones and Spink counties each reported one new positive test.
Of the 464 new positive tests, 49 were in the high-risk ages over 70. There were 14 in patients under 10 and 54 in children between 10-19. Patients in their 20s made up 78 of the new cases.
South Dakota’s public universities report the following active COVID-19 case counts as of 5 p.m. Friday:
South Dakota Mines: 9 students, 2 staff, 29 quarantined
Black Hills State University: 13 students, 1 staff, 80 quarantined
University of South Dakota: 12 students, 1 staff, 76 quarantined
South Dakota State University: 17 students, 2 staff, 69 quarantined
Dakota State University: 7 students, 1 staff, 67 quarantined
Northern State University: 8 students, 0 staff, 73 quarantined
