11 COVID-19 deaths and record active cases reported

Eleven more people have died and the number of active COVID-19 infections in South Dakota reached a record level according to Saturday's daily report from the Department of Health.

The state added 464 new cases on 1,758 tests for a positivity rate of 26.4%. The total number of positive tests is 23,986 with 4,112 considered active. The 11 deaths reported Saturday included eight men and three women. Three were in their 60s, three in their 70s and five in their 80s. Those who died included two from Minnehaha and two from Jerauld counties and one from Oglala-Lakota, Turner, Union, Lincoln, Gregory, Hand and Ziebach counties. This brings the death toll of COVID-19 to 248 in South Dakota.

There were 27 people admitted to hospital care on Friday but 32 who were released from hospitals or died. The number of people hospitalized in the state stands at 215. Monument Health is treating 27 people.