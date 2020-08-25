114 COVID-19 cases linked to Sturgis rally; 77 from other states

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seventy-seven COVID-19 cases from out-of-state residents who apparently contracted the virus at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that ran from Aug. 7 to 16, bringing the total to 114 COVID-19 cases from the rally.

The Department of Health reported 37 coronavirus cases among state residents related to the rally on Monday. Spokesman Derrick Haskins said in an email Tuesday that the department's next update would be Thursday.

The DOH had reported three cases from residents of Minnesota, North Dakota and Washington who had close contacts with South Dakotans at the rally.

The Associated Press reports that 61% of all U.S. counties had residents at the rally. A comprehensive rally tally may be incomplete due to the lack of a national testing and contact tracing strategy. No single state or federal government is tracking all known cases tied to the event which saw more than 460,000 attendants.

Here are the coronavirus cases in other states that tie back to the rally:

Minnesota: 35

North Dakota: 18

Wyoming: 9

Nebraska: 7

Montana: 5

Wisconsin: 2

Washington: 1

