125,000 apply for tickets to Trump's Mount Rushmore fireworks show on July 3

Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted Tuesday that the state received 125,000 applications for the 7,500 tickets to the July 3 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, which President Trump is set to attend.

The ticket lottery closed late Monday night. Applicants could request up to six tickets to attend the event. Seating will be available in two zones — the amphitheater and a gravel parking lot across the highway from the memorial that is south of Rapid City. Tickets will be awarded via email on Friday, June 12.

Noem tweeted that this is a “great opportunity to showcase South Dakota, and we’re very glad President Trump will be part of it.”

A FAQ page set up for the event states that confirmation of Trump’s visit to South Dakota is still pending, but the planning committee is expecting him.