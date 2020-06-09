125,000 apply for tickets to Trump's Mount Rushmore fireworks show on July 3

Gov. Kristi Noem tweeted Tuesday that the state received 125,000 applications for the 7,500 tickets to the July 3 fireworks show at Mount Rushmore National Memorial, which President Trump is set to attend.
The ticket lottery closed late Monday night. Applicants could request up to six tickets to attend the event. Seating will be available in two zones — the amphitheater and a gravel parking lot across the highway from the memorial that is south of Rapid City. Tickets will be awarded via email on Friday, June 12.
Noem tweeted that this is a “great opportunity to showcase South Dakota, and we’re very glad President Trump will be part of it.”
A FAQ page set up for the event states that confirmation of Trump’s visit to South Dakota is still pending, but the planning committee is expecting him.
No social distancing measures will be in place for the event, said Jim Hagen, tourism secretary. Hagen said the attendance of 7,500 was decided before the pandemic with the input of the National Park Service, Department of Interior, and state and local officials.
Costs to the state, local law enforcement and local communities in preparation and execution of the event have yet to be disclosed.
The state has contracted with Pyro Spectaculars, a California fireworks company, to produce the 18-minute July 3 show for up to $350,000. The fireworks show will include music and a tribute to health care workers and the military.
Many people have posted on social media that they entered the ticket lottery and requested six tickets, but don’t plan to attend the event. One Twitter user posted that it “sure would be a shame if the place was only half full because a whole lot of ticket holders didn’t show up.”
