13 deaths, record numbers of active cases, hospitalizations reported

South Dakota continues to amass records as the COVID-19 pandemic surges across the state.
The Department of Health Daily report for the first time showed more than 500 people hospitalized, 15,000 active cases and deaths continued to climb above 500.
Thirteen more deaths were recorded Saturday. There have been 98 deaths in the first week of November after October set a record with 202 deaths in 31 days. There have been 523 deaths since the pandemic began.
One person in their 30s, one in their 50s, one in their sixties, two in the 70s and eight people over 80 had their deaths reported Saturday. Two each were from Spink, Todd and Turner counties and one each from Brown, Davison, Grant, Lawrence, Oglala-Lakota and Roberts counties.
There were 1,337 new cases reported Saturday on 2,493 tests for a positivity rate of 53.6%. There have now been 53,976 cases in the state with 15,050 of those still active.
There are 515 people being treated in hospitals across South Dakota - an increase of 22 since Friday. There are 101 people in intensive care units and 65 people on ventilators. There are 117 people in hospitals in the Black Hills region. Of those, 18 are in the ICU with seven on ventilators.
Pennington County reported 164 positive tests on 416 tests. The county has had 5,639 cases and a record 1,539 of those are still active.
Larence County - one of 10 sites chosen by the Department of Health for drive-through testing next week - reported another 42 positive tests Saturday. Meade County reported 27 new infections and Oglala-Lakota County had 21. There were eight cases in Butte County, seven in Custer and two in Fall River County.
Minnehaha County had 295 positive tests in Saturday's report. Lincoln County added 139 cases and Brown County had 57. Davison County reported 56 new cases ad Brookings County had 54. Beadle County added 49 new infections and Codington County had 45. Hughes County reported 31 new cases and Dewey County added 30.
There were 24 new cases in Union County and 22 in Yankton County. Roberts and Lake counties added 19 positive tests and Moody and Spink counties had 18. Turner County had 17 new infections and Kingsbury and Sanborn counties had 15 each. Aurora and Tripp counties reported 14 cases and Grant, Gregory and Potter counties added 13.
Clay County added 11 new infections and there were 10 in McCook County. Faulk, Miner and Walworth counties had nine positive tests and Charles Mix, Jerald and Hutchinson counties had eight. Bennett, Brule and Stanley counties added seven cases and Bon Homme, Hand, Perkins and Ziebach counties reported six.
Hanson and Lyman counties reported five cases and there were four in Buffalo, Corson, Deuel, Douglas, Edmunds, Hamlin, Jackson and Todd counties. Sully County reported three, Jones had two and Day, Hyde and Marshall counties each had one.
There were 217 new cases in children under 19 and people in their 20s had 257 positive tests. The highest risk group of patients of 70 recorded 140 new infections Saturday.
