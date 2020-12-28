14,799 South Dakotans have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose, including 770 in Pennington County

More than 14,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, with 770 so far going to frontline health care workers in Pennington County, according to data from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
The majority of vaccines have gone to the same demographics of people in Minnehaha (5,683), Lincoln (2,327) and Brown (845) counties, including to some long-term care residents and people in other vaccine phases.
DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli said fewer doses have gone to Rapid City and Pennington County so far because there are more frontline health care workers in Phase 1A in Minnehaha, Lincoln and Brown counties than in Rapid City and Pennington County combined.
Residents of neighboring counties have received their first dose of the vaccine, including 92 people in Meade, 74 in Fall River, 52 people in Custer, 29 people in Lawrence and six in Oglala Lakota.
Monument Health’s Rapid City Hospital received 975 doses of Pfizer vaccine by Dec. 14, as Avera received 2,925 doses and Sanford 3,100 doses that same week. Rural hospitals in Watertown and Mobridge received 700 and 100 doses, respectively.
The following week, shipments of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine made it to the state. As many as 14,600 doses were available, with 4,700 going to Sanford, 6,300 to Avera, 2,300 to Monument Health, 1,200 to Watertown and 100 to Mobridge. Another 5,850 doses of Pfizer’s vaccine were expected this week.
By manufacturer, 4,924 Moderna doses and 9,875 Pfizer doses have been administered to South Dakotans so far, totaling 14,799 doses across the state. Patients have been advised to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in either three or four weeks, depending on which type of vaccine they received.