14,799 South Dakotans have received first COVID-19 vaccine dose, including 770 in Pennington County

More than 14,700 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, with 770 so far going to frontline health care workers in Pennington County, according to data from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).

The majority of vaccines have gone to the same demographics of people in Minnehaha (5,683), Lincoln (2,327) and Brown (845) counties, including to some long-term care residents and people in other vaccine phases.

DOH spokesman Daniel Bucheli said fewer doses have gone to Rapid City and Pennington County so far because there are more frontline health care workers in Phase 1A in Minnehaha, Lincoln and Brown counties than in Rapid City and Pennington County combined.

Residents of neighboring counties have received their first dose of the vaccine, including 92 people in Meade, 74 in Fall River, 52 people in Custer, 29 people in Lawrence and six in Oglala Lakota.